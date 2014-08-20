Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians attempt to remain within reach of a postseason berth when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Cleveland posted its third win in four contests Tuesday, rallying for seven unanswered runs after falling behind 5-0 in the first inning to stay 6 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central and 4 1/2 back in the race for the second wild-card spot. Yan Gomes collected three hits - including a solo homer - and scored three times while Zach Walters and Tyler Holt drove in two runs apiece as the Indians overcame an ineffective start by Trevor Bauer.

Cleveland received strong performances from its starting pitchers over the previous seven games as the rotation allowed a total of five runs in that span before Bauer matched that in his first frame Tuesday. Minnesota, however, was unable to take advantage of the early lead as it fell to 1-4 on its 10-game homestand. Oswaldo Arcia provided the big blow against Bauer, belting a three-run shot for his fifth home run in his last seven contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH T.J. House (1-3, 4.13 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-8, 5.99)

House looks to end his four-start winless streak as he takes the mound for the first time since Aug. 7, when he allowed four runs - three earned - and eight hits over six innings in a loss at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old has not won since yielding three runs in 6 2/3 frames against Kansas City on July 5. House did not receive a decision in his first career start versus the Twins on July 21 as he gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings at Minnesota.

Nolasco struggled in his return from a strained elbow as he surrendered five runs and seven hits over six innings in a loss to Kansas City on Friday. The 31-year-old, who spent over a month on the disabled list, yielded six runs in two of his three outings prior to the injury. Nolasco made his first two career starts against Cleveland this season, allowing a total of eight runs on 13 hits and five walks over 10 innings but not factoring in the decision in either contest.

WALK-OFFS

1. Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the series opener as INF Ryan Raburn was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore right wrist.

2. Minnesota RHP Mike Pelfrey, who is out for the season following elbow surgery in June, aims to begin throwing off a mound Sept. 8 as he continues his rehabilitation.

3. Indians RHP Scott Atchison signed a one-year contract extension with a club option for 2016.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Indians 4