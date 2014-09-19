Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians are clinging to the hope that they can make up some ground in the American League wild-card race over the final 10 days of the regular season. The Indians will try to take care of their own business when they open a three-game series at the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Cleveland is four games behind Oakland for the second wild card, with Seattle parked in the way as well.

The Twins are nowhere near the postseason race but get the advantage of catching the Indians off a late night. Cleveland needed 13 innings to earn a 2-1 win at Houston on Thursday and has not had a day off since Aug. 25. Minnesota is one of the few teams in the majors producing offensively at the moment as it has averaged six runs over its last five games while winning three, including the last two against Detroit.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-8, 4.04 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (15-10, 3.56)

Bauer has not won since Aug. 24 but was solid at Detroit on Sunday, surrendering two runs – one earned – on six hits in five innings without factoring in the decision. The 23-year-old lost to Minnesota in his previous start, allowing four runs in eight frames on Sept. 9. All of the damage occurred in the fourth inning in that contest, including a two-run homer by Oswaldo Arcia.

Hughes had a string of five straight starts without walking a batter come to an end at the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, when he walked one while striking out 11 in seven innings. The veteran, who has been one of the highlights for the Twins in 2014, has issued just 16 walks in 194 2/3 total frames. Hughes struck out eight without a walk over seven innings against Cleveland on Aug. 21, allowing one run to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis left Thursday’s game with hamstring tightness and is day-to-day.

2. Twins LHP Glen Perkins (neck, shoulder) is day-to-day.

3. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley has hit safely in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Indians 3