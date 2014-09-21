Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians continue to cling to their slim playoff hopes when they visit the Minnesota Twins for the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday. Cleveland dropped the opener in 10 innings before posting a 7-3 victory on Saturday to climb within 3 1/2 games of Kansas City for the second American League wild-card spot. Yan Gomes went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs while Mike Aviles added a two-run triple as the Indians posted their fourth win in five contests.

Cleveland has eight games remaining on its schedule, with one being the completion of a suspended contest at Kansas City on Aug. 31 in which it owned a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning. Brian Dozier doubled, homered and scored two runs Saturday as the Twins had their three-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota is 3-2 on its nine-game homestand while Cleveland is 4-5 on its 10-game road trip.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (16-9, 2.54 ERA) vs. Twins RH Anthony Swarzak (3-1, 4.42)

Kluber is coming off his third straight stellar performance, a seven-inning outing at Houston on Tuesday in which he allowed one run while recording a career-high 14 strikeouts en route to victory. The 28-year-old came within two outs of his second straight complete game on Sept. 11 against Minnesota, yielding two runs and eight hits. Kluber, who is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA in nine career starts versus the Twins, looks to become the third 17-game winner in the AL.

Swarzak will be making his third start of the season and second in a row, with 46 relief appearances also under his belt. The 29-year-old escaped with a no-decision against Detroit on Monday after being battered for six runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Swarzak has not fared well versus Cleveland in his career, going 2-5 with a 6.26 ERA in 19 games - including five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley has registered eight multi-hit performances during his 11-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis (hamstring) sat out his second consecutive contest Saturday and is doubtful for the series finale. Twins SS Eduardo Escobar (shoulder) is expected to miss his fourth straight game Sunday but hopes to return Monday against Arizona.

3. Cleveland’s pitching staff has registered 1,376 strikeouts, four shy of breaking the single-season club record set in 2013.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 1