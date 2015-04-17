Preview: Indians at Twins

The Minnesota Twins attempt to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the American League Central-rival Cleveland Indians in the opener of their three-game series Friday. Minnesota began its six-game homestand by getting trounced 12-3 by Kansas City before bouncing back to hand the reigning AL champion its first two losses after a 7-0 start.

Joe Mauer collected three RBIs while Kennys Vargas and Kurt Suzuki belted two-run homers in Thursday’s 8-5 triumph by the Twins, who recorded a season-high 14 hits. Cleveland returns to action after posting a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday to earn a split of their two-game set. Lonnie Chisenhall drove in a pair of runs while Trevor Bauer struck out eight over six solid innings as the Indians put an end to their four-game losing streak. Both teams have contributed to division-leading Detroit’s sizzling 8-1 start as Minnesota scored a total of one run during a three-game sweep while Cleveland yielded at least eight runs in each of its three losses to the Tigers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (0-1, 2.63 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (0-0, 7.20)

Kluber remains in search of his first victory of the campaign despite making two strong starts. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner allowed two runs in each outing but suffered a hard-luck loss in the season opener at Houston and did not factor in the decision of a 10-strikeout effort against Detroit on Saturday. The 29-year-old Kluber owns a 4-2 record with a 4.01 ERA in 10 career starts versus the Twins.

Pelfrey’s disappointing tenure with Minnesota continued in his season debut at Chicago on Saturday as he was reached for four runs and seven hits over five innings by the White Sox but escaped with a no-decision. The 31-year-old former first-round draft pick of the New York Mets went 5-13 in his first campaign with the Twins in 2013 before posting an 0-3 record in five starts before his 2014 season ended in May due to an elbow injury. Pelfrey has pitched well against Cleveland during his career, registering a 2.86 ERA and holding the Indians to a .171 batting average while going 1-1 in four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe is 9-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBIs against Kluber.

2. Indians OF Brandon Moss has only two hits in 20 at-bats during his first season with the club but is a lifetime .500 (5-for-10) hitter versus Pelfrey.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley has not played since April 10 due to stiffness in his lower back.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Twins 3