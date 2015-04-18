Preview: Indians at Twins

The Minnesota Twins seek their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday afternoon in the second contest of their three-game series. Minnesota rallied for a 3-2 triumph in the opener on Friday, scoring twice in the sixth inning to forge a tie before Trevor Plouffe led off the 11th with a blast off Bryan Shaw for his second homer of the season.

Chris Herrmann recorded two hits and an RBI for the Twins, who have won three straight following a three-game slide. Brandon Moss homered for Cleveland, which suffered its fifth loss in six contests. Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber made his third strong start, allowing two runs and three hits over eight innings, but remained winless on the season. Michael Brantley returned to the Indians’ lineup after missing four games with stiffness in his lower back and went 2-for-5 as the designated hitter.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (NR) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (0-2, 5.25 ERA)

Salazar will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus, where he allowed four hits and struck out seven over six scoreless innings in his lone outing of the season. The 25-year-old Dominican made 30 starts for the Indians over the previous two campaigns, going 8-11 with one shutout and a 3.89 ERA. Salazar owns a 1-1 record and 3.86 ERA in four career starts against Minnesota, striking out 22 but yielding the same amount of hits over 21 frames.

Hughes has gotten off to a rough beginning after recording 16 wins last season, but he also has not received much support as Minnesota has scored a total of two runs in his two outings. The 28-year-old produced a pair of six-inning efforts, allowing four runs at Detroit in his season debut and three at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Hughes has fared well against Cleveland in his career, going 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA in seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Moss, whose homer was his only hit in four at-bats, is 3-for-24 (.125) in his first season with the Indians.

2. Minnesota placed Brian Duensing on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain and recalled fellow LHP Caleb Thielbar, who worked two-thirds of an inning Friday in his season debut.

3. Twins LF Eduardo Escobar left Friday’s game in the eighth inning after being hit in the foot by a pitch from Kluber and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Indians 2