Preview: Indians at Twins

The Minnesota Twins aim for their second straight series win when they host the Cleveland Indians in the rubber match of their three-game set Sunday. After beginning the home portion of its schedule by taking two of three from Kansas City, Minnesota captured the opener against Cleveland in 11 innings before suffering a 4-2 loss on Saturday.

Lonnie Chisenhall snapped a 1-1 tie with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and the Indians tacked on two more runs in the seventh to make a winner of Danny Salazar, who struck out 10 over six innings in his season debut. Joe Mauer and Eduardo Nunez each recorded two of Minnesota’s six hits while Kurt Suzuki added a solo homer as the Twins’ three-game winning streak came to an end. Phil Hughes remains in search of his first victory of the year after surrendering four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 frames. The Indians, who opened the campaign by winning two of three at Houston, seek their second road series victory after going 1-4 on a five-game homestand.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH TJ House (0-1, 40.50 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (0-1, 8.44)

House looks to rebound from a disastrous season debut against Detroit last Sunday, when he was tagged for six runs on six hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old Louisiana native is hoping to regain the form he possessed during the second half of his 2014 rookie season, when he posted a 2.53 ERA. House was superb versus the Twins last year, going 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 22 1/3 frames in four outings.

May’s first start of the year also fell well short of stellar as he surrendered five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Kansas City on Monday. The 25-year-old from Washington has yet to find his footing in the majors after posting a 3-6 record and 7.88 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) last season -- his first in the league. May faced the Indians twice in 2014, going 1-1 while allowing nine runs over 9 2/3 frames for an 8.38 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Roberto Perez went 3-for-4 with a homer on Saturday for his second multi-hit performance of the year. He also went deep in his first multi-hit effort during his season debut on April 9 at Houston.

2. Minnesota RHP Blaine Boyer has made back-to-back scoreless appearances against Cleveland after allowing at least one run in each of his first four relief outings this season.

3. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis halted an 0-for-16 drought with an RBI single in the seventh inning Saturday.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Indians 4