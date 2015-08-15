Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians look to clinch their second series victory over the Minnesota Twins in less than two weeks when they host their American League Central rivals for the middle contest of their three-game set Saturday. Cleveland took two of three from the Twins at home last weekend before rolling to a 6-1 triumph in the series opener at Minnesota on Friday.

Giovanny Urshela belted a two-run homer while Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Mike Aviles recorded three hits apiece while combining for four RBIs as the Indians posted their fifth win in six games. The Twins managed one hit against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, a solo homer by Joe Mauer in the fourth inning. The loss was the ninth in 12 contests for Minnesota, which remained three games behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card in the AL. Cleveland also kept itself in contention for the wild-card spot as it climbed within 5 1/2 games of the Angels.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (NR) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Tomlin makes his season debut after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of spring training. The 30-year-old Texan went 6-9 with a 4.76 ERA and his lone career shutout in 25 games (16 starts) last season. Tomlin has struggled against Minnesota in his career, going 2-3 with a 6.41 ERA in nine contests (six starts).

Duffey looks to bounce back from his major-league debut last Wednesday, when he surrendered six runs and five hits in two innings at Toronto. The 24-year-old Texan walked two and struck out one while serving up a pair of home runs. Duffey went 2-2 with a 2.56 ERA in eight starts for Double-A Chattanooga this season before posting a 5-6 record with one shutout and a 2.53 ERA in 14 outings with Triple-A Rochester.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians have reached double digits in hits in seven consecutive games.

2. Minnesota placed Blaine Boyer (elbow) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Michael Tonkin from Rochester.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) sat out Friday’s game and is expected to miss at least two or three more contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 4