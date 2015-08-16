Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians attempt to make it two series wins over Minnesota in as many weekends when they host the Twins in the rubber match of their three-game set on Sunday. Cleveland won two of three at home against its American League Central rival last weekend and cruised to victory in Friday’s opener at Target Field before dropping a 4-1 decision on Saturday.

The Indians were one out away from being shut out before Roberto Perez delivered an RBI single - only their fourth hit of the contest. One day after recording just one hit, Minnesota managed six on Saturday - four of which were home runs. Eddie Rosario and Chris Herrmann belted solo shots while Brian Dozier added a two-run blast as the Twins won for the fourth time in 13 games. Minnesota begins Sunday two games behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card while Cleveland sits 5 1/2 games back.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (11-8, 3.68 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (5-3, 3.76)

Carrasco has been sensational over his last three starts, tossing a two-hitter in a complete-game victory at Oakland on July 30 and allowing one hit over nine innings in a no-decision at the Angels on Aug. 4 before yielding two runs and four hits over eight frames against the New York Yankees on Tuesday but again not factoring in the decision. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his last nine outings but is only 3-2 in that span. Carrasco is 1-3 with a 3.40 ERA in 10 career games (seven starts) versus Minnesota.

Milone will be activated from the disabled list to make his first start since July 31, when he surrendered four runs and 11 hits in six innings of a loss to Seattle. The 28-year-old Californian, who has been sidelined with a mild left flexor strain, yielded 15 runs and 20 hits (six home runs) over 14 2/3 frames in his last three outings before the injury. Milone has made four career starts against Cleveland, going 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. All five runs the Twins have scored in the series have come via home runs.

2. Cleveland had its streak of consecutive games with a double-digit amount of hits halted at seven on Saturday.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is 6-for-11 (.545) lifetime against Carrasco while RF Torii Hunter is 6-for-18 with two homers.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 2