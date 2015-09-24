Preview: Indians at Twins

The Minnesota Twins attempt to inch closer to a wild card and complete a sweep when they host the American League Central-rival Cleveland Indians on Thursday in the finale of their three-game series. Minnesota pulled within one game of Houston for the second AL wild-card spot by defeating Cleveland 4-2 on Wednesday for its third straight victory.

Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Brian Dozier homered as the Twins scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on to improve to 4-5 on their 10-game homestand. Minnesota turns to Kyle Gibson in the hope of receiving a fourth consecutive superb start after Tyler Duffey, Ervin Santana and Phil Hughes combined to allow one run over 19 innings during the team’s winning streak. Carlos Santana belted a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth Wednesday to prevent Cleveland from being shut out for the third time this month. The Indians remained 4 1/2 games behind Houston but saw their wild-card elimination number shrink to seven.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (5-3, 3.48 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (10-10, 3.73)

Anderson looks to win his fourth consecutive start after going 0-2 over his previous six outings. The 25-year-old Californian has been outstanding during his winning streak, allowing a total of three runs over 19 1/3 innings in a pair of triumphs against Detroit and one versus the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Anderson made his only career start against Minnesota on Aug. 7, when he escaped with a no-decision after surrendering six runs and five hits in 2 2/3 frames.

Gibson allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday but did not factor in the decision. The 27-year-old native of Indiana is 6-4 at home this season and hasn’t lost at Target Field since falling to the New York Yankees on July 26. Gibson has made five career starts versus Cleveland, going 1-1 with a 5.61 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dozier’s solo homer Wednesday ended his 13-game drought and gave him a career-high 72 RBIs.

2. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley sat out Wednesday’s contest after jamming his right shoulder in the series opener.

3. Minnesota RHP Ricky Nolasco (ankle) will pitch in relief when he is activated from the 60-day disabled list, which could occur as soon as Friday.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 2