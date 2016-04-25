Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians are making themselves at home on the road while the Minnesota Twins couldn’t be happier that another difficult trek is in their rear-view mirror. The Indians vie for their sixth consecutive win away from home on Monday when they open a three-game series versus the American League Central cellar-dwelling Twins.

Francisco Lindor collected five hits and scored four runs as Cleveland began the first leg of a nine-game trek by completing its first sweep in Detroit since 2008. The 22-year-old has reached base in eight straight contests to raise his batting average to .323 heading into a series with Minnesota, against which he went 21-for-50 (.420) in 13 games last season. The Twins nearly played two games on Sunday as they dropped a 6-5 marathon to Washington in 16 innings for their fifth loss in six outings to fall to 1-10 on the road. Brian Dozier belted a three-run homer in Sunday’s setback and is 9-for-18 with two blasts in his career versus Monday starter Danny Salazar.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (2-1, 1.47 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (0-1, 5.87)

Salazar scattered three hits for the second straight outing on Wednesday, but his penchant for walks and a lack of offensive support led to his undoing in a 2-1 setback to Seattle. The 26-year-old Dominican has issued three free passes in each of his three outings to mar an otherwise strong start to the season. The Indians have enjoyed success versus Minnesota when Salazar takes the mound, posting a 5-2 mark.

Milone walked away with his second straight no-decision on Wednesday despite yielding four runs for the third outing of the season. The 29-year-old kept the ball in the park for the first time in 2016, but an elevated pitch count led to his departure after just 4 2/3 innings versus Milwaukee. Milone, who matched his season total in strikeouts with six against the Brewers, won both outings versus Cleveland last season to improve to 3-1 against the club in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley could be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery.

2. Minnesota is expected to activate OF Danny Santana (hamstring) from the 15-day disabled list on Monday.

3. Twins LF Eddie Rosario is 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in his last two contests after collecting eight hits and four RBIs in his previous five games.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 2