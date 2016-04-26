Preview: Indians at Twins

Michael Brantley will make his long-awaited return to the starting lineup on Tuesday as the Cleveland Indians look to even their series against the Minnesota Twins at one victory apiece. Brantley endured five-plus months of rehabilitation following surgery on his right shoulder in November and made a pinch-hit appearance on Monday night after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day.

“Of course, I wanted to get back earlier,” the 28-year-old Brantley told MLB.com. “But, we took the smart approach, and I‘m healthy and excited to be back with this team.” The Indians began their nine-game road trip in scintillating fashion, outscoring Detroit by an 18-5 margin before Oswaldo Arcia’s solo homer in the ninth gave Minnesota a 4-3 triumph on Monday. The win was the Twins’ fifth in their last six outings at Target Field and second in seven outings overall. Brian Dozier, who had a two-run double on Monday to increase his RBI total to five in the last two games, is 3-for-8 in his career versus Tuesday starter Cody Anderson.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (0-1, 7.53 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (1-0, 2.66)

Anderson has limped out of the blocks this season, yielding five homers among his 24 hits and 12 runs allowed in his three starts (14 1/3 innings). Perhaps a date with Minnesota is the best medicine to get on track as the 25-year-old won both of his decisions in three outings versus the Twins last year. Anderson overcame four walks and scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings in his last meeting with Minnesota.

Nolasco recorded his first decision of the season on Thursday after permitting one run on five hits and striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings in a win versus Milwaukee. The 33-year-old looks to keep the momentum going versus Cleveland, against which he is just 0-2 with a bloated 5.61 ERA while allowing the club to bat .282 versus him. Nolasco has been taken deep five times in as many appearances (25 2/3 innings) against the Indians, but has done considerably better at keeping the ball in the park this season with just one homer allowed (20 1/3 innings).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Jose Ramirez had two hits on Monday and is 6-for-19 with four RBIs and three runs scored in his last four games.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has hit safely in six straight and 15 of his last 16 contests.

3. Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a right hamstring strain.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Twins 1