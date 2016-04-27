Preview: Indians at Twins

The Minnesota Twins are finding ways to create excitement following an 0-9 start, posting consecutive walk-off wins and dipping into the minors to call up their prized pitching prospect. Jose Berrios, the top-rated pitcher in the organization, will make his major-league debut as the Twins attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Berrios showed his enormous promise while pitching for Minnesota’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates last year, leading all the minor leagues with 175 strikeouts over 166 1/3 innings while compiling a 14-5 record. “We wouldn’t have called him up if we didn’t think he was ready,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “A lot of people have been clamoring for him. Here he is.” The Indians dropped to 3-2 on their nine-game road trip Tuesday, wasting three home runs, including a tying blast by Mike Napoli in the top of the ninth. Josh Tomlin, who is 9-1 in his last 11 starts dating to last year, takes the mound for Cleveland on Wednesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (2-0, 1.54 ERA) vs. Twins RH Jose Berrios (NR)

Tomlin was five innings through a strong season debut against the New York Mets, striking out six and giving up one run on four hits, before a cramp in his hamstring ended his day April 16. The 31-year-old Texan showed no adverse effects in his next start at Detroit, limiting the Tigers to one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Tomlin has had his issues against the Twins, posting a 2-4 mark and 5.91 ERA, while struggling against Joe Mauer, who is 7-for-16 against him.

Berrios, who is a month shy of his 22nd birthday, entered the season as the youngest player in the International League but quickly showed he was not over his head in his first three outings. Although he struggled with his control in his first two turns, the hard-throwing Puerto Rican permitted one earned run and three hits in each outing. He went seven scoreless innings last time out and has registered 20 strikeouts while permitting eight hits over 17 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins RHP Kevin Jepsen has blown three saves in his last five chances.

2. Indians LF Michael Brantley went 0-for-4 Tuesday in his first start of the season.

3. The Twins placed RHPs Kyle Gibson (shoulder) and Ervin Santana (back) on the 15-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 3