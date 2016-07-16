Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians stumbled into the All-Star break with losses in four of their last five contests, but they quickly found their step against the cellar-dwelling Minnesota Twins. After beginning their nine-game road trip with a convincing win in the opener, the American League Central-leading Indians vie for a series victory when the three-game set continues at Target Field on Saturday.

Mike Napoli collected three hits and crossed the plate as many times in Friday's 5-2 win to improve to 7-for-13 with two homers, five RBIs and seven runs scored in his last four games. Jose Ramirez added a pair of run-scoring singles to bolster his three-game stretch to 6-for-14 with six RBIs. While Cleveland improved to 27-11 versus its division foes, Minnesota is singing a vastly different tune with a sour 6-22 mark against the rest of the AL Central. Brian Dozier homered for the second straight game but is just 2-for-20 in his career versus Saturday starter Trevor Bauer.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (7-3, 3.30 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (5-6, 5.20)

Bauer permitted two earned runs or fewer in six straight starts before being battered for five and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-4 setback against the New York Yankees on July 7. The 25-year-old fell to 1-4 lifetime versus Minnesota after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 frames of a 5-1 loss on May 15. The road could provide some solace for Bauer, who is 5-1 with a 2.57 ERA away from Progressive Field.

Duffey improved to 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last three starts after scattering two hits over six scoreless innings in a 10-1 rout of Texas on July 7. The 25-year-old struck out nine in that contest and 19 over his last three outings (20 innings) after fanning just five in his previous three trips to the mound. Duffey yielded just six hits in seven scoreless innings on May 15 versus Cleveland, improving to 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while limiting the club to a .191 batting average in three career encounters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota veteran 1B Joe Mauer is 11-for-27 with six runs scored in his last seven contests.

2. Cleveland All-Star SS Francisco Lindor crossed the plate twice in the opener and has scored nine runs during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Twins RF Miguel Sano has recorded three homers, nine RBIs and as many runs scored in his last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Twins 1