Preview: Indians at Twins

The American League Central cellar-dwelling Minnesota Twins haven't had much reason to smile this season, but they sure are having fun at the expense of the first-place Cleveland Indians. The Twins will look to take two of three from the Indians for the third time in 2016 when the division rivals conclude their series at Target Field on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota overcame a late two-run deficit and a two-hour, two-minute rain delay to post a 5-4 victory in 11 innings on Saturday night, marking its fifth win in eight outings versus Cleveland while going 2-19 against the rest of the division. Brian Dozier drove in a pair of runs and has two homers and five RBIs in his last three games, but is 3-for-19 versus Sunday starter Josh Tomlin. Indians' designated hitter Mike Napoli went deep in Friday's 5-2 victory and reached base three times the following night to improve to 8-for-16 with two blasts, five RBIs and seven runs scored in his last five contests. Carlos Santana had three hits to increase his total to 19 during his 13-game hitting streak, but is 2-for-15 - albeit with two homers - versus Sunday starter Kyle Gibson.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (9-2, 3.51 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (2-5, 5.02)

Tomlin saw his string of six consecutive starts of three earned runs or fewer in six innings come to an abrupt halt on July 6, as he yielded eight runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 frames of a 12-2 setback to Detroit. The 31-year-old saw his ERA jump .30 points following the shellacking against the Tigers and has struggled versus the Twins in his career. Tomlin permitted five runs in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-5 victory over Minnesota on April 27 before surrendering three homers and four runs total in a no-decision on May 13.

Gibson permitted four runs for the second straight start and walked away with a no-decision after pitching just five innings at Texas on July 8. The 28-year-old owns a 2-0 mark in his last three starts after falling on the wrong end of a decision in five of his previous seven. Gibson improved to 2-2 in his career versus Cleveland after scattering four hits and striking out nine over six scoreless innings in his last encounter.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano committed two errors on Saturday to increase his total to seven in his last eight games.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes, who dropped the ball on Saturday's game-winning fielder's choice, is hitless in his last 27 at-bats and is mired in a 1-for-35 stretch in July.

3. The Twins will induct former radio broadcaster John Gordon into the team's Hall of Fame on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 2