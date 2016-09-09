Preview: Indians at Twins

As the Minnesota Twins put the finishing touches on their worst season in at least this century, no one will excuse Brian Dozier if he doesn’t want it to end. Dozier, who has a major league-most 25 home runs since the All-Star break and seven in September to increase his total to 39, continues his pursuit for the most in a season by a second baseman when Minnesota hosts the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Dozier’s 37 home runs as a second baseman trail only St. Louis’ Rogers Hornsby (42 in 1922), Atlanta’s Davey Johnson (42, 1973) and the Chicago Cubs’ Ryne Sandberg (40, 1990). While the Twins (52-88) play out the string, first-place Cleveland (81-58) has 23 games remaining to protect a six-game lead in the American League Central and win its first division title since 2007. Shortstop Francisco Lindor (team-best .322 batting average) continues to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the Indians’ 10-7 victory over Houston on Thursday to raise his September average to .481. Cleveland’s Danny Salazar is winless in six starts (0-3) but pitched well in his last two turns and opposes Tyler Duffey, who is 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA in three starts versus the Indians this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-6, 3.78 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (8-10, 6.24)

Salazar received a no-decision after allowing one run and six hits while striking out 11 in 5 2/3 innings of Cleveland’s 6-5 victory over Miami on Sunday. The 26-year-old Dominican struck out 21 in 11 innings over his last two starts, losing 2-1 at Texas on Aug. 28. Dozier is 11-for-23 with two home runs and five doubles versus Salazar, who is 3-3 with a 4.63 ERA in nine starts against Minnesota after a 12-5 loss Aug. 1 in which he permitted six runs in two innings.

Duffey returns from Triple-A Rochester to make his first major league start since Aug. 24, when he yielded six runs and seven hits in three innings of a 9-4 loss to Detroit. The 25-year-old Texan won his first three starts in August, including a 13-5 victory over Cleveland on Aug. 3. Duffey, who allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings during that outing, fares well against Lindor (1-for-13, five strikeouts), but struggles with Tyler Naquin (4-for-8, home run).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians have a pair of 30-home run hitters for the first time since 2002 (Jim Thome, 52; Ellis Burks, 32) after Carlos Santana belted his 30th of the season Thursday to join Mike Napoli (31).

2. Dozier, who has six home runs versus Cleveland this season, trails Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo by two in his quest to become the first Twin to lead the league in home runs since Harmon Killebrew in 1969.

3. The Indians are 36-17 against the AL Central, but 8-8 versus Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Twins 2