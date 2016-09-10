Preview: Indians at Twins

While the Cleveland Indians spent most of the early part of the season dominating the rest of the American League Central, they seemingly had no answer for the worst team in the division. The Indians have righted that wrong over the last month or so and eye their sixth consecutive win against the Twins as the division rivals continue their three-game series in Minnesota on Saturday.

While Cleveland (82-58) is 14-18 against the AL East and 18-16 versus the West, it has built its six-game lead over Detroit on the strength of a 37-17 mark against the Central, although nearly half of those losses (eight) have come against the majors' worst team. After winning only four of the first 12 meetings between the clubs, however, the Indians have posted two routs and three one-run wins against Minnesota since, including Friday's 5-4 series-opening victory. Cleveland, which has won three in a row and eight of 11, will attempt to claim the season series on Saturday against the Twins (52-89), who appear destined for their first 100-loss season since 1982. Rookie Byron Buxton (five homers and 12 RBIs in September) has joined Brian Dozier (seven, 12) as Twins packing a punch at the plate - they lead the majors with 21 home runs this month - but that power hasn't been enough to halt a slide that has seen Minnesota lose 23 of 29.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-2, 5.30 ERA) vs. Twins RH Hector Santiago (11-8, 4.91)

Clevinger got the nominal start Monday versus Houston as Cleveland opted to use eight relievers to fill the void left behind by Josh Tomlin's demotion to the bullpen. The 25-year-old Floridian took the loss even though he only threw 43 pitches in 1 2/3 frames, giving up a run on two hits and two walks. Clevinger faced the Twins for the only time in his career on Aug. 4, surrendering two runs on seven hits and four walks across 4 1/3 innings but managed to escape with a no-decision.

Santiago ended a four-game losing streak despite surrendering two home runs against the Chicago White Sox last Saturday, allowing three runs in all on four hits and three walks while striking out six over as many innings to get the win. The New Jersey native has already tied last season's career high of 29 homers allowed - a total that is tied for sixth in the AL and the majors. Santiago settled for a no-decision versus the Indians on Aug. 29 despite working 6 1/3 scoreless innings but is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 14 appearances (nine starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. After besting his previous career high in home runs with his 31st against Houston on Wednesday, Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli set another personal best Friday with his 93rd RBI.

2. The Twins are 8-9 against the Indians and 10-34 versus the other three teams in the Central this season.

3. Cleveland clinched its fourth straight winning season in Friday's victory - its longest such streak since doing so eight straight years from 1994-2001.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Indians 5