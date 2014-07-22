Twins 4, Indians 3: Josh Willingham belted a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the eighth inning as host Minnesota snapped a three-game losing skid.

Kurt Suzuki ripped a two-run double among his three hits and Trevor Plouffe added an RBI double for the Twins, who snapped a six-game home losing skid to their American League Central rival. Kris Johnson was in line for his first career win after working five innings, but he was left with a no-decision after Roberto Perez’s RBI single with two outs in the eighth forged a 3-3 tie.

Yan Gomes had an RBI double and Chris Dickerson added a run-scoring single for the Indians, who have dropped two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Michael Brantley had a double in the eighth and scored a run in the loss.

After Bryan Shaw (4-2) struck out Kendrys Morales to begin the eighth inning, Willingham deposited a 3-2 slider over the wall in left for his ninth homer - and first since July 5. Casey Fien (5-4) picked up the win despite yielding Perez’s tying single and Glen Perkins retired the side in the ninth for his 23rd save.

Minnesota claimed a 2-0 lead in the second as Suzuki sent an 0-1 fastball from T.J. House into center to plate Morales and Willingham. The teams scored one run apiece in the third before Gomes’ double to left in the fifth trimmed the deficit to 3-2.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota DH Chris Colabello nearly gave his team a 4-0 lead in the second, but officials overturned his apparent two-run homer and deemed it foul down the right-field line. Colabello struck out to end the inning. ... Indians SS Asdrubal Cabrera exited the contest with lower-back spasms and was replaced by Mike Aviles, who made his first career start in center field. ... Twins general manager Terry Ryan told reporters prior to the game that he’d listen to all offers before the trade deadline. “We’re in a tough spot right now and we’ve been in a tough spot for four years,” he told MLB.com.