Indians 7, Twins 5: Yan Gomes homered among his three hits and scored three times as visiting Cleveland rallied from a five-run deficit to post its third win in four games.

Zach Walters and Tyler Holt drove in two runs apiece for the Indians, who remained 6 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central and 4 1/2 out of the second wild-card spot. Kyle Crockett (3-0) picked up the win and Cody Allen worked the ninth for his 16th save as seven relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Oswaldo Arcia belted a three-run homer while Joe Mauer and Kennys Vargas each recorded an RBI for the Twins, who fell to 1-4 on their 10-game homestand. Brian Duensing (3-3) yielded two runs in two-thirds of an inning to suffer the loss in relief of Kyle Gibson, who surrendered five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 frames.

Minnesota tagged Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer for five runs in the first inning, but Gibson was unable to hold the seemingly comfortable lead. Gomes began the Indians’ comeback in the second with a one-out solo shot and Walters delivered a two-run single two frames later to close the gap to 5-3.

Michael Bourn led off the fifth with a double and advanced on a sacrifice before scoring on a wild pitch to get Cleveland within one. Gomes started the decisive rally in the following inning with a one-out single and came home on a two-run double by Holt, who scored on a single by Bourn for a 7-5 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arcia has hit five of his 13 home runs this season over his last seven games. ... Bauer allowed the same amount of runs in one inning as Cleveland’s starting pitchers yielded over the previous seven contests. ... Minnesota OF Byron Buxton, who is considered the top prospect in the sport by MLB.com, is expected to be shut down for the season after suffering a concussion in an outfield collision on Wednesday while playing for Double-A New Britain.