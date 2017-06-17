MINNEAPOLIS -- Jose Ramirez homered from both sides of the plate as the Cleveland Indians pulled into a tie with the Minnesota Twins with an 9-3 victory in the first game of Saturday's split doubleheader between the two teams.

Ramirez recorded three hits for the third straight game and drove in four runs to continue his torrid stretch. Bradley Zimmer added two hits and four RBIs for Cleveland, which has won three games in a row and the first two of the series in Minnesota.

Saturday's nightcap is a makeup of rainout on April 9.

Zach McAllister (1-0) earned the win with two hitless innings of relief for starter Ryan Merritt, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make his season debut. The left-hander gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits in four innings.

Twins left-hander Adam Wilk (0-1) was also a Saturday call-up from Triple-A as Minnesota deals with a depleted rotation due to an injury to Hector Santiago as well as poor performance from the back end of the rotation.

Friday's starter, Nik Turley, was making his second major league start. Wilk made the fourth major league start of his career on Saturday and ran into trouble immediately.

After two quick outs on five pitches, Wilk allowed Ramirez's first homer of the day batting right-handed. Edwin Encarnacion walked and Carlos Santana singled before Zimmer plated both with a single to right field.

Wilk lasted just 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks.

Encarnacion walked three times in the game, had a hit and scored twice.

Wilk was done after Ramirez's two-run double in the fourth, but reliever Alex Wimmers labored in relief. Wimmers walked three batters in 1 2/3 innings and allowed Ramirez's second homer, this time from the left side, to lead off the sixth.

NOTES: To make room for starter Ryan Merritt, Cleveland optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Triple-A. RHP Mike Clevinger was recalled to start the second game as the Indians' 26th man for the doubleheader. Clevinger (2-3, 4.09 ERA) will have to be returned to Triple-A after the game but is expected to make a start in Baltimore. ... Minnesota optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Triple-A and called up Saturday's Game 1 starter LHP Adam Wilk. RHP Alex Wimmers was added as the 26th man for the doubleheader. ... Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar, on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder soreness, will throw a bullpen session on Monday. ... Saturday is Minnesota's third doubleheader of the season. LHP Adalberto Mejia (1-2, 5.75) will start the nightcap.