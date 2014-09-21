Early runs stand up for Indians

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Indians enjoyed a rare, stress-free night at the ballpark Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. As stress-free as one can have in the middle of a pennant race.

The Indians scored seven runs through the first five innings, giving left-hander T.J. House plenty of breathing room as Cleveland dispatched Minnesota 7-3 at Target Field.

It was a good night for the Indians, who entered the day four games back of the second wild card spot in the American League. Every team in front of them in the chase lost, meaning Cleveland will go for the series win against the Twins on Sunday only 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said he normally watches the scoreboard to see how the teams around them are doing. On Saturday, he didn‘t. Told Oakland, Kansas City and Seattle all lost, Francona cracked a tiny smile.

“Well, that’s good. That helps,” Francona said. “The game, trying to stay away from (pitcher Bryan) Shaw and some of that, it felt busier than normal.”

The combination of House and Zach McAllister made sure the services of Cleveland’s best relievers would not be needed Saturday -- a relief for Francona after two consecutive extra-inning affairs left his bullpen a little tired.

House struggled to find himself in the early going after a weather system moved through, delaying the start of the game by one hour. Once he did, the rookie southpaw was good again, allowing only two runs, six hits and a walk to win his fourth game.

“Rusty at first, definitely shaking off the dust the first two or three innings,” House said. “After that, I felt like I settled down a little better.”

Indians designated hitter Yan Gomes made sure the night would be a little easier on the bullpen, with three hits and four RBIs, including a three-run homer with two gone in the fifth inning that busted the game open.

“It’s definitely good to have some cushion,” Gomes said.

Francona said, “Maybe it’s that time of year, but it never seems like it’s enough,” Francona said. “I don’t mean that, in I think our bullpen won’t hold it. You just feel better when you get the last out.”

The home run was Gomes’ 20th of the year and ended the night of Twins starter Trevor May.

“He was fighting it and didn’t have his best stuff, but that was a big one,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He gets that one, gets out of that inning, who knows where you go from there. That was the big pitch of the night.”

House was lifted after allowing back-to-back singles to start the sixth inning, giving way to McAllister, who struck out the next three batters.

He struck out two more in a scoreless seventh inning, helping to give Shaw, right-hander Scott Atchison and closer Cody Allen a much-needed night off.

“It was fantastic from my standpoint,” House said of McAllister. “That pulls more momentum our way.”

Second baseman Brian Dozier had three hits for Minnesota, including a solo home run in the eighth inning to make it a four-run game, but the Twins couldn’t muster another threat.

Cleveland got things going with a three-run second inning, including a two-run triple by second baseman Mike Aviles.

Right-hander Trevor May struggled in his quest for a fourth straight win for the Twins, allowing all seven runs on eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings, dropping to 3-4.

“The biggest thing was just putting guys away,” May said. “I think all the runs scored with two outs. There are three instances where I can think of it being one pitch away from getting out of an inning unscathed and I was 0-for-3 making those pitches.”

NOTES: First pitch of Saturday’s game was delayed one hour because of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Twin Cities area. ... The Twins scratched OF Aaron Hicks from the lineup with a stiff back. He is day to day. ... The two teams will play the final game of the season series Sunday. Right-handers Anthony Swarzak of the Twins and Corey Kluber of the Indians are the projected starting pitchers.