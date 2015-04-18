Salazar, Indians control Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- It didn’t seem to matter who was pitching for the Cleveland Indians on Saturday because they all had swing-and-miss stuff.

Right-hander Danny Salazar worked six-plus strong innings, allowing two runs and striking out 10, as Cleveland defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 at Target Field.

Salazar was just the first of three Indians pitchers who combined to strike out 14 Twins, a season high for both clubs.

“He came out and established easy velocity on his fastball,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He held it through his outing. His pitch count was elevated just because there were so many strikeouts, especially early.”

With Salazar’s fastball sitting in the mid-90s all day, he used his off-speed stuff later in the count.

“I was getting ahead on the hitters (early in the count) and that helped a lot,” Salazar said. “My change-up was good. (Catcher Roberto) Perez and I were on the same page and I mixed in those two pitches.”

Left-hander Nick Hagadone worked a spotless two innings to get to closer Cody Allen, who pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Minnesota.

Salazar was on from the get-go Saturday, striking out five in the first two innings, including the side in the second. He ended up allowing six hits and two walks to win his first start in the major leagues this season. He was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game.

“I have things to prove,” Salazar said. “I’ve been working. This is the first game I’ve thrown (in the big leagues this season), but you can see the results. They are better than in spring training.”

Cleveland (4-6) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to provide Salazar with early support, then tacked on two in the seventh to secure the win.

Perez helped his pitcher’s cause by collecting three hits, including a solo homer in the third inning that was Cleveland’s first run of the game. Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall’s sacrifice fly to deep left gave Indians a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Two RBI singles in the seventh -- one by second baseman Jason Kipnis and the other by shortstop Jose Ramirez -- gave the Indians a 4-1 lead.

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes allowed four runs, eight hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings, taking the loss and dropping to 0-3.

“Just inconsistent. I came out of the gates OK and I was trying to be aggressive with my fastball. I didn’t have great stuff, so I kind of made an adjustment and tried to throw some more sinkers and change-ups today to kind of keep the guys off,” Hughes said. “It seems like they were pretty aggressive early. That worked for a while until I got into the seventh.”

Hughes, who won 16 games a year ago, didn’t lose his third decision last season until June 17.

“It’s a slow progression. It’s not like all of a sudden a light bulb turns on and you’re out there and you’re in midseason form,” Hughes said. “You gain arm strength as things go along, gain a little bit of command as things go along. Hopefully, it comes sooner than later. Until then, you try to make do with what you have.”

Minnesota right fielder Torii Hunter hit an RBI double in the third inning, briefly tying the score at 1. Catcher Kurt Suzuki added a solo homer to lead off the seventh.

”Sometimes, especially young hitters, when a guy’s throwing hard, you try to match how hard he’s throwing with how hard you swing,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ”That usually doesn’t work out too well.

“I just think that we turned some counts around by chasing balls a little bit out of the zone. Instead of hitting 3-1, we’re hitting 2-2. Instead of hitting 2-0, we’re hitting 1-1. But he took advantage of our aggressiveness and he was able to do a good job coming up from the minor leagues and starting today.”

NOTES: Indians RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for Salazar. Adams has a 1.93 ERA in 4 2/3 innings of relief this season. ... Cleveland has won five of the past seven matchups against the Twins. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis snapped a personal 0-for-16 skid with his RBI double in the seventh. ... Twins IF Eduardo Nunez was in the lineup at third base, his first start since April 12. ... Twins C Kurt Suzuki homered in back-to-back games for the first time since 2010. ... The Indians and Twins will complete their three-game series at Target Field on Sunday.