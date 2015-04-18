Twins beat Indians on Plouffe’s homer in 11th

MINNEAPOLIS -- The early part of the 2015 season has been a struggle for Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe.

Friday, he took his frustration out on one pitch.

Plouffe’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 win against the Cleveland Indians at Target Field on Friday.

“There was a lot of frustration that came out of me on that swing,” Plouffe said. “I was never not confident in myself. Frustrated yes, but we have a great coaching staff and I know there’s going to be struggles that happen over the course of the season.”

Plouffe entered the game 4-for-30 this season and was 0-for-4 Friday until his at-bat in the 11th inning when he got a 3-1 cutter from Cleveland right-hander Bryan Shaw that he hit into the seats over the left-field fence.

“I knew I got it as soon as I hit it,” Plouffe said. “Hopefully a swing like that will get me going because we need me in the lineup.”

The win was the third straight for Minnesota (4-6), moving the Twins out of last place in the American League Central for the first time this season.

Cleveland (3-6) has lost five of its past six games after opening the season 2-1.

Blaine Boyer got the win for Minnesota after tossing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. It was Boyer’s first major league win since Aug. 10, 2010, when he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Indians right-hander Corey Kluber was untouchable over the first five innings, striking out seven while not allowing a baserunner.

But Minnesota got the leadoff man on in the sixth with an Oswaldo Arcia single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a single to right by catcher Chris Herrmann, who advanced on a throwing error.

After a fielder’s choice moved Herrmann to third, he scored on another wild pitch, tying the game at 2-2.

“(Kluber) was getting ahead and when he does that, he has too many pitches to put you away with,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “So we started to try and be more aggressive.”

Cleveland scored once off Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who lasted five innings allowing three hits and four walks while fanning two.

Indians catcher Roberto Perez and shortstop Jose Ramirez led off the fifth with back-to-back singles as Cleveland appeared poised to post a crooked number. A wild pitch by Pelfrey scored Perez, and that was followed by a walk and a fielder’s choice, putting both runners in scoring position with one out. Designated hitter Michael Brantley flew out to left fielder Eduardo Escobar, who threw home to cut off the runner attempting to tag, ending the inning.

Right fielder Brandon Moss hit a solo homer off Twins reliever Tim Stauffer in the sixth, giving the Indians a two-run lead.

“No matter who is on the mound, you want to find a way to pull out a win,” Moss said. “(Kluber) threw a great game. He’s thrown several great games already. Just tonight, we made some mistakes and led to a run or two and it ended up being enough to keep it tied.”

Kluber didn’t figure into the decision, lasting eight innings and allowing three hits and a walk while striking out eight. He has allowed just two runs in each of his starts in 2015, but remains without a win.

“He’s shown that he’s pretty consistent,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He pitches like this, and he’s going to be fine anyway, but you’ll look up and he’ll have a bunch of wins.”

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley was in the starting lineup for the first time since last Friday and just the third time in nine games this season. Brantley has been dealing with a sore back since spring training. ... Twins LHP Brian Duensing was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. ... The Twins recalled LHP Caleb Thielbar from Triple-A Rochester to take Duensing’s roster spot. ... The Indians and Twins will play the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at Target Field.