Twins top Indians, take series

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins saved their best for last on Sunday against the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins played perhaps their most complete game of the young season, a 7-2 win over the Indians in the rubber match of a three-game series at Target Field.

Minnesota won four of its past five after starting the season 1-6 and went 4-2 on a homestand that began last Monday with a 12-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“It’s night and day compared to Monday,” Twins right fielder Torii Hunter said about the mood in the clubhouse. “The last couple of days, the last four or five days, I think we’ve been playing Twins baseball. I like the way we’re playing. We’ve won our last two series and that’s all that matters.”

Twins right-hander Trevor May got the win, lasting six innings and allowing one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Hunter provided offensive support with a three-run homer in the sixth inning that blew the game open. For Hunter, the homer was his first of the season and 193rd in a Twins uniform, but first with the club since Sept. 8, 2007.

“I‘m just happy to get that home run out of the way, in a Twins uniform, at Target Field,” Hunter said. “It was pretty cool to hit that home run. And we really needed those insurance runs.”

Center fielder Shane Robinson and third baseman Trevor Plouffe each chipped in with three hits for the Twins. Seven different players had at least one hit and all nine batters reached base.

Minnesota had a pair of three-run innings, including the second, when the Twins loaded the bases with nobody out. Left fielder Oswaldo Arcia had a sacrifice fly to score one, shortstop Eduardo Escobar followed with an RBI single and Robinson reached on fielder’s choice and an error that drove in another.

Robinson had an RBI single in the fourth to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead, and Hunter’s blast into the left-field seats with two outs in the sixth made it 7-1.

“A lot of good things happened today,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “(May) was able to some outs early and we were able to get some runs and kept adding on. A lot of guys had good days with the bats.”

The Twins did most of their damage off lefty T.J. House, who struggled in his second start of the season. House lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks, dropping to 0-2.

“I just couldn’t catch my groove and carry it with me throughout the start,” House said. “One inning I’d feel great and the next one I was all over the place. That was disappointing.”

“A lot of things are frustrating right now; not getting ahead of guys, long innings, constantly battling from behind, putting them in good positions, leadoff walks. There’s a lot of things that aren’t going the way I’d like them to.”

May allowed five runs in five-plus innings his last time out against Kansas City on Monday, but was on-point from the start on Sunday. He retired the Indians in order in the first and allowed a lone single through the second.

The Indians strung together three straight singles in the third, the last of which by left fielder Michael Brantley, to scratch out their only run against May.

“We hit some balls hard, not enough,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “The one time we strung some hits together, it was with two outs. (May) just took the sting out of our bats.”

May used his changeup to retire nine of the final 10 men he faced after that. The lone man to get on base reached on an error by first baseman Joe Mauer with two outs in the sixth.

“The changeup has been a go-to pitch,” May said. “I was locating the fastball pretty well and using the two-seam quite a bit, then just working the changeup off of it. I was able to throw both pitches to the same spot over and over again. That’s when changeups are affective.”

NOTES: Cleveland has gone 25-16 against Minnesota since the start of the 2013 season, including a 13-9 mark at Target Field. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco will go on a rehabilitation assignment on Saturday for Class A Cedar Rapids. Nolasco is on the 15-day disabled list with a sore throwing elbow. ... Twins UT Eduardo Escobar started at shortstop Sunday in place of Danny Santana. It’s just the second time Santana has not started a game this season. ... The Indians will open a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Monday. ... Minnesota will begin a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.