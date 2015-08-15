Kluber controls Twins again in Indians’ 6-1 win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Any advantage a hitter might have seeing a pitcher for the second time in a week is out the window when that pitcher throws like Corey Kluber did Friday night.

Kluber was fabulous, allowing one hit and two baserunners all night, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

It was the second time in five days that Kluber left the Twins baffled at the plate. He allowed one run and three hits in an 8-1 win on Sunday at Progressive Field.

He was even better Friday night.

Kluber issued a walk in the second inning and made one mistake all night, hanging a cutter in the fourth that Twins first baseman Joe Mauer hit out of the park.

The Twins couldn’t come close to Kluber after that as the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner retired the final 16 batters he faced, wrapping up the seventh complete game of his career and fourth this season.

“He was so good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “(Kluber was) facing the team five days ago, which is never easy. In command the whole time. It just goes to show you, when we score some runs. He put it in overdrive.”

Everything Kluber threw worked. His fastball in the mid-90s was located perfectly and his curveball was nearly unhittable.

“I think both games I’ve pitched against them they’ve been aggressive. I’ve pitched plenty of games against teams that are aggressive where it hasn’t gone in my favor,” Kluber said. “I think it’s just a matter of a team is aggressive and you execute your pitches, you have a chance to have some quick innings and keep your pitch count down.”

Kluber threw just 98 pitches (69 strikes) and blew through the Twins in two hours and 26 minutes, only breaking a sweat because of the thick heat and humidity.

“You let Kluber settle in and it gets tougher as the day goes on,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “All too familiar from last time. When he gets a lead, he’s pretty tough.”

The Indians provided Kluber with early support, getting two runs in the second and one in the fourth before a critical three-run sixth helped put the game on ice.

The bottom of the Cleveland order was especially good. Cleveland’s 6-9 hitters combined to go 10-for-16, scoring all six runs.

Third baseman Giovanny Urhsela had two hits and knocked in two runs. Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall and left fielder Mike Aviles, the Nos. 8 and 9 batters, each had three hits. Shortstop Francisco Lindor also had three hits.

Chisenhall, Aviles and Lindor each had RBIs in the crucial sixth inning, which helped Cleveland turn a two-run lead into a 6-1 game.

“It’s good when you see the whole entire lineup executing,” Lindor said. “We work so hard and we work towards perfection; we know we’re not going to reach it, but we do whatever it takes to be great.”

With Phil Hughes headed to the 15-day disabled list with a sore back, the Twins chose a bullpen game on Friday. Right-hander Trevor May got the start but was on a pitch count, allowing two runs on Urshela’s two-run blast in the second and giving up five hits in three innings. He took the loss in his first start since July 1.

“I felt strong,” May said. “It felt good to go out there and start a game. Stuff-wise, it felt like everything was there. I felt like command was pretty good too.”

Right-hander J.R. Graham worked the next 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs, five hits and a walk ahead of Friday call-up Michael Tonkin, who gave up the final run in two-thirds of an inning.

The win moved Cleveland within 2 1/2 games of Minnesota in the American League Central standings and 5 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot.

NOTES: The Indians will recall RHP Josh Tomlin in time to make his season debut on Saturday. Tomlin, who has missed most of the season after right shoulder surgery, is 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in seven starts in the minor leagues. To make room for Tomlin, the club optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley is day to day with a sore left shoulder. ... Twins RHP Blaine Boyer was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9 with right elbow inflammation. Boyer has pitched in 51 games this season out of the bullpen, accumulating a 2.98 ERA and a 2-4 record. Twins RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Boyer’s spot on the roster. Tonkin has a 5.73 ERA in 16 games covering three stints with the Twins this season. ... The Indians and Twins will play the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at Target Field. Tomlin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Tyler Duffey (0-1, 27.00).