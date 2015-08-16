Duffey, three homers help Twins top Indians

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey admitted after his second major league start that he isn’t too comfortable being in front of a lot of people.

He was referring to the postgame party in the clubhouse after the Twins’ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night and not the 30,601 fans at Target Field.

After every Minnesota victory, the player of the game must show off his dance moves as teammates look on. Shortly after posting his first big league victory, Duffey had no choice but to strut his stuff.

Duffey allowed one hit in six innings and the Twins got home runs from Eddie Rosario, Chris Herrmann and Brian Dozier. That was reason for Duffey to celebrate.

“I don’t think I embarrassed myself too bad,” Duffey said of his dancing.

Duffey certainly didn’t embarrass himself on the mound in his second career major league start. He cruised through five innings without allowing a hit and had six strikeouts during that span.

Though Duffey did walk four batters in the first five innings, he limited the damage. His fourth walk came with one out in the fifth but was quickly erased when Cleveland’s Mike Aviles grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Duffey didn’t give up a hit until the sixth. With one out, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor sent a double to the gap in right center but was stranded at second to end the inning.

“I was trying to do whatever it takes to get on base,” said Lindor, who also made a highlight-reel play at shortstop later in the game. “I‘m not letting someone else throw a no-hitter against us.”

That closed the book on Duffey’s first major league victory. He lowered his ERA from 27.00 after his debut to 6.75, striking out seven and walking five.

“I just gave us a chance to win. That’s my job,” Duffey said. “I did the best I could today.”

In Duffey’s big league debut on Aug. 5, he was tagged for six runs and five hits in two innings against Toronto. He was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday for Saturday’s start. The right-hander is 7-8 with a 2.54 ERA in 22 combined starts between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester.

“To respond after a really tough first outing -- we all know what happened up in Toronto -- he came back and he settled in early tonight,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Duffey. “To put up the zeros to give us a chance was really huge for us.”

Cleveland right-hander Josh Tomlin, making his season debut after spending time at Triple-A Columbus while working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, nearly matched Duffey.

Tomlin worked four scoreless innings before serving up a home run to Rosario with no outs in the fifth for the first run. One batter later, Herrmann followed with a shot to right, his second homer of the year, to put the Twins up 2-0.

Tomlin was lifted after 6 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits and two runs in his 2015 debut.

“Overall, it felt pretty good to be back out there and just competing, and trying to do what I could to keep us in the game for as long as I could,” Tomlin said.

Dozier hit a two-run homer to left in the eighth off reliever Bryan Shaw. It was Dozier’s 25th home run of the year, two more than his previous career high he set last season.

The Indians’ run came in the ninth on a two-out single by catcher Roberto Perez off Twins closer Glen Perkins.

Lindor finished with two of Cleveland’s four hits.

Duffey, meanwhile, earned at least one more start after Saturday’s outing. Molitor said after the game that Duffey will pitch Thursday in Baltimore.

NOTES: Cleveland recalled RHP Josh Tomlin from Triple-A Columbus before Saturday’s game. Additionally, the Indians activated OF Ryan Raburn from the bereavement list. To make room on the roster for Tomlin and Raburn, Cleveland optioned OF Zach Walters and RHP Shawn Armstrong to Triple-A Columbus. ... LHP Tommy Milone was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game, which he will start. RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the roster for Milone. ... Minnesota RF Torii Hunter needs one home run to tie Bob Allison for fifth on the Twins’ career list. Hunter entered Saturday with 210 career home runs as a Twin. ... The Twins and Indians conclude the three-game series on Sunday at Target Field. Cleveland will send RHP Carlos Carrasco (11-8, 3.68 ERA) to the mound against Milone (5-3, 3.76).