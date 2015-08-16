Milone returns, helps Twins beat Indians

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two weeks on the disabled list did not leave much rust on the left arm of Minnesota Twins pitcher Tommy Milone.

In his first game back since coming off the DL with a mild left forearm strain, Milone held the Cleveland Indians to one run in five innings. The result for Milone was a win, his first in more than a month, as the Twins topped the Indians 4-1 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Milone hadn’t pitched since July 31 prior to Sunday’s outing. Though he was on a pitch count, Milone was effective in the innings he did pitch.

“I felt good. The first couple innings felt a little rusty, falling behind some hitters,” Milone said. “But once I got out for the third, things started getting back into place.”

Catcher Kurt Suzuki drove in a pair of runs and Minnesota tacked onto its lead in the eighth inning. Twins closer Glen Perkins pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his league-leading 31st save of the season.

Minnesota (59-58) climbed back above .500 with the win, while the Indians fell to 54-62.

Cleveland got on the board first by manufacturing a run in the second inning. Designated hitter Ryan Rabun, making his return from the bereavement list, led off the inning with a double to the left-field corner. He moved to third base on third baseman Giovanny Urshela’s sacrifice bunt and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Abraham Almonte.

“Any time you get on the field is a blessing, especially to get a hit right out of the gate was great,” said Raburn, who missed several games after a death in the family.

The Twins responded in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead. Suzuki capitalized with a two-out, two-run single off Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco to score third baseman Miguel Sano from third and shortstop Eduardo Nunez from second.

The Indians threatened in the fifth inning when shortstop Francisco Lindor drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. But Milone struck out catcher Yan Gomes to end the fifth in what was perhaps the biggest out Milone recorded all day.

Milone’s day was done after five innings and 76 pitches. He turned it over to the bullpen, and four relievers combined for four scoreless innings to help Milone earn his sixth win of the year.

“Tommy, you’re not sure what you’re going to get when he’s coming off the DL,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “But he spun off five good innings, including that really big out to finish the fifth.”

Carrasco went seven innings in a losing effort. He struck out seven batters, walked three and allowed two runs on six hits. It’s Carrasco’s first loss since July 25, and the first time in his last four starts that he failed to pitch at least eight innings.

“I thought he fought his mechanics a little bit today, more than he has,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Carrasco. “But to his credit, he kind of collected it and he stayed out there and gave up two. He fought some things, but he gave up two and we had a great game.”

Despite pitching well again Sunday, Carrasco wasn’t given enough run support to earn his 12th win of the season.

“You know what? I don’t care about that,” Carrasco said. “I just care, give everything to win the game, go deep in the game too. You know what? We have some more games. We come back tomorrow and win.”

Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field. Plouffe’s 17th homer of the year came against Indians reliever Zach McAllister with one out in the inning.

Minnesota scored once more in the eighth when Nunez’s bunt single drove in right fielder Eddie Rosario from third base. Rosario tripled earlier in the inning.

Cleveland is now 1-52 this year when trailing after seven innings.

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona said OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) was scheduled to hit in the cage before Sunday’s game and might be available to pinch hit. ... Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis (shoulder) is getting closer to returning from the 15-day disabled list, but Francona said Kipnis still isn’t ready to play second base. The Indians’ medical staff wants to make sure Kipnis can make throws to the bases before he is activated. ... Twins 1B/DH Kennys Vargas was named the club’s minor league player of the week. Vargas hit .391 (9-for-23) with two doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in eight games for Triple-A Rochester. ... Minnesota begins a 10-game, 11-day road trip Monday with a three-game series in New York against the Yankees before heading to Baltimore and Tampa Bay. ... Cleveland continues its road trip Monday with a three-game series in Boston and then plays the Yankees in New York for a four-game set.