Twins inch closer to wild card with win over Indians

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota’s Phil Hughes hadn’t won a game in nearly two months. Cleveland’s Corey Kluber hadn’t lost to the Twins yet this year in three previous games.

Both of those streaks came to an end Wednesday at Target Field. Hughes outdueled Kluber while Trevor Plouffe had three hits for Minnesota in the Twins’ 4-2 win over the Indians.

Minnesota’s victory, coupled with a loss by Houston earlier in the day, means the Twins are now just one game back of the second wild card spot in the American League after recently enduring a five-game losing streak to start their current homestand.

“We’re not really thinking about, ‘We have to do this to make the playoffs,'” Plouffe said. “We look to win each game. That’s worked for us all year long.”

The Twins did all of their damage in the fourth inning against Kluber, the reigning American League Cy Young award winner. Minnesota tagged Kluber for four runs in the inning as he lasted just 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

Kluber missed time earlier this month with a hamstring injury and went just four innings in his last start prior to Wednesday. His outing against the Twins was even shorter.

“His stuff is good. It always is good. He’s not in midseason form,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “It’s not through lack of effort or anything. He missed 19 days and is fighting that hammy a little bit. But it’s not like we don’t think he can get people out.”

Brian Dozier’s solo homer to right started the scoring for Minnesota. Joe Mauer followed Dozier’s home with a double, which marked the 42nd straight game Mauer has reached base -- tied for the Twins franchise record.

Plouffe’s three hits, including two doubles, gives him 135 hits on the season, a new career high. He had 134 hits in 136 games in 2014.

Kluber cruised through three innings before struggling in the fourth. The Twins’ biggest hit was Eduardo Escobar’s two-out single to right off Kluber that effectively ended the right-hander’s night and put Minnesota up 4-0.

“That was a huge hit,” Plouffe said of Escobar. “Those are those backbreaker hits. He’s put together good at-bats ever since he started playing every day.”

Kluber (8-15) allowed four runs on five hits but did strike out six in the loss.

Hughes earned his first win since July 30. It was just his second start since he came off the disabled list earlier this month following a back injury. He scattered four hits and struck out four. On a pitch count of between 75 to 80 pitches, he needed 66 pitches to get through five innings. But Hughes gave the Twins exactly what they needed from him in yet another big game down the stretch for Minnesota.

“To bounce back and give us those five zeroes, I told him those were the biggest five zeroes he’s had all year,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “He gave us a chance to win.”

Cleveland didn’t score until two outs in the ninth inning. Carlos Santana followed Francisco Lindor’s double with a two-run homer to left off Twins closer Glen Perkins. Perkins was ejected after the game ended for arguing with home plate umpire Dan Bellino.

Dozier’s homer was his 75th career home run but his first to right field. He took a 2-1 offering and planted it just above the wall in right.

Mauer now has reached base safely in 42 straight games, tying Bob Allison (1961) the longest streak in franchise history. Mauer’s streak is the third longest in the majors this season.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley was not in the lineup on Wednesday, one day after injuring his right shoulder while diving for a ball in left field. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said the plan is to have Brantley work with team trainers on Wednesday and see how he feels. ... Cleveland promoted RHP C.C. Lee and INF Jesus Aguilar as September call-ups before Wednesday’s game. The Indians also purchased the contract of C Adam Moore and designated OF Tyler Holt for assignment to make room on the roster for Moore. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco returned to Minnesota on Wednesday after rehabbing his ankle in Florida. Manager Paul Molitor said there’s a chance Nolasco could be activated from the 60-day disabled list on the Twins’ upcoming road trip. ... Minnesota and Cleveland conclude the three-game series Thursday night at Target Field. Right-hander Cody Anderson (4-3, 3.68 ERA) gets the start for the Indians against Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (10-10, 3.73 ERA).