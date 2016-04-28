Indians grind out win vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn’t pretty for the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night, but they count just the same in the standings.

The Indians overcame a pair of errors and an early deficit, getting three hits from Carlos Santana and three RBIs from Francisco Lindor in a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at a soggy Target Field.

The Twins gave rookie pitcher Jose Berrios three early runs of support but committed two errors of their own in snapping a five-game home winning streak. One of the sport’s top pitching prospects, Berrios (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits and a pair of walks in four-plus innings.

“We’re down 3-0 quick, it’s cold, kid’s throwing hard,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I thought we did a really good job not only to get back in the game but to take the lead.”

Cleveland right-hander Josh Tomlin (3-0) gave up five runs, four earned, on six hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one. Tomlin had allowed just two runs total over 11 2/3 innings in his first two starts this season.

“Physically, I felt good. (I) couldn’t command the ball the way I wanted to command the ball for the most part tonight, it was a battle for sure,” Tomlin said. “I was just trying to make pitches when I had to make pitches. Ball wasn’t coming out of my hand very well and when I did miss, it was over the heart of the plate and they put good swings on it and made me pay for them.”

Indians closer Cody Allen stranded the tying run at second base in the ninth for his seventh save in as many opportunities.

Byung Ho Park hit a solo home run for Minnesota. Joe Mauer went 0-for-3, snapping a seven-game hitting streak. He flew out to center to end the game.

Minnesota provided its rookie pitcher with plenty of early run support, taking advantage of a walk and an error to score three runs in the first inning.

“I didn’t have very good command with my secondary pitches,” Berrios said. “But things happen. (You have to) forget that now and keep working hard to get ready for another start.”

Danny Santana started the game with a double, and after a walk, Miguel Sano hit a ground-rule double over the center field fence for a 1-0 lead. A sacrifice fly by Park and an RBI single followed from Oswaldo Arcia, making it 3-0.

Cleveland responded with a two-run double by Lindor in the third inning, then tacked on four runs in the fifth after the first three batters reached base.

“I don’t think we saw (Berrios) at his best,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “He competed fairly well, the command wasn’t particularly sharp. The leadoff man getting on four out of five innings really bit him a little bit.”

Tyler Naquin started the rally with a single and Carlos Santana walked before Jason Kipnis doubled into the right field corner, scoring one and ending Berrios’ night.

It was the only hit Kipnis had in five at bats; he struck out the other four times he came to the plate.

“Kip strikes out for times, but that one at-bat, he drills a ball to right field,” Francona said. “It changed the game.”

Lindor’s RBI groundout gave the Indians the lead, and Kipnis came home to score on Michael Brantley’s sacrifice fly that was dropped by Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario.

Brantley reached second on the error, stole third and scored on Mike Napoli’s single.

Minnesota got one back the in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Danny Santana after Tomlin committed his second throwing error of the night on a pickoff attempt, allowing a runner to get into scoring position.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 35 minutes by rain. ... Indians LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. He was 0-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 31 relief appearances for Cleveland last season. ... Indians RHP Cody Anderson was optioned to Columbus. Anderson, who allowed five runs, 10 hits and a walk in a no-decision on Tuesday, was 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA in four starts this season. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe will begin a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Class A Fort Myers on Saturday. He has been out since April 19 with a strained intercostal muscle. ... Cleveland continues its road trip Friday when it opens a three-game series at Philadelphia. The Indians will send RHP Corey Kluber (1-3, 4.67 ERA) to the mound in the opener. The Phillies have not yet decided on a starter. ... Minnesota will open a three-game series against Detroit on Friday at Target Field. Twins RHP Phil Hughes (1-3, 3.91) will get the start while Michael Fulmer will make his major league debut for Detroit.