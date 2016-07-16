Carrasco, Ramirez lead Indians over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Carrasco did what almost all starting pitchers have failed to do over the last month: Cool the bats of the Minnesota Twins.

Carrasco pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and the Indians got a three-hit night from first baseman Mike Napoli in a 5-2 win over the Twins on Friday night at Target Field.

Minnesota had scored 140 runs since June 18, most in the majors, and scored one early against Carrasco on Friday. But the right-hander allowed just one run and two hits after the opening frame, running his record to 6-3 on the season after giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three.

Carrasco improved to 4-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched spanning his last seven starts.

"Early on, I thought he had to get back in the flow," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "He had the wild pitch that ended up leading to a run [in the first inning]. But then, to his credit, he got into a rhythm and you look up and it's the seventh inning and he's held them to two."

One of Napoli's three knocks was a solo blast in the eighth inning that gave Cleveland some breathing room. It was his 19th homer of the season, one behind team leader Carlos Santana.

"Anytime you can add runs at the end of the game, it's huge," Napoli said. "It takes pressure off the guys at the back end of the bullpen. We're always trying to scrap away with runs early and late."

Jose Ramirez had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs as Cleveland snapped a brief two-game losing streak.

Indians closer Cody Allen worked the ninth for his 19th save in 21 opportunities.

Minnesota had won seven of nine heading into the All-Star break and led early on Friday. The Twins dropped to 4-3 against the Central Division-leading Indians, the only division opponent they have a winning record against this season.

Brian Dozier hit his 15th homer and knocked in both Minnesota runs.

"We talked about who was affected more by a four-day layoff but it's tough to tell when pitching is good," said Twins manager Paul Molitor. "We just didn't have enough offense. Four hits isn't going to get you many wins."

Ervin Santana (3-8) looked good early but stumbled in the fourth and sixth innings. The right-hander was charged with the loss after allowing four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Santana had allowed two earned runs or fewer in four-straight starts and hadn't suffered a defeat in more than a month (June 14).

"It was tough, but I had a lot of positive things [to take from the start]," Santana said. "Slider, changeup, everything was good. Was able to keep the ball down for the most part."

Back-to-back one-out singles by Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano in the bottom of the first put the Twins in business early. A wild pitch by Carrasco moved both runners into scoring position and Mauer scored on Dozier's sacrifice fly to center field for a 1-0 lead.

Cleveland clawed back in the fourth off Santana, getting a leadoff walk from Francisco Lindor to start the inning. Napoli reached on third baseman Miguel Sano's throwing error, which moved both runners into scoring position.

Ramirez followed with a line drive single to left that scored a run. Lonnie Chisenhall followed with an RBI ground out that allowed Napoli to scamper in from third, giving the Indians a 2-1 advantage.

"We've had guys step up in the lineup," Napoli said. "We have a good pitching staff but we've been holding out own as an offense. We're meshing well together, been picking each other up and getting it done."

Dozier came through again in the bottom of the inning, blasting a solo home run 417 feet down the left-field line tying the game at 2-2.

NOTES: Indians INF Erik Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Gonzalez hit .296 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 81 games in the minors this season. ... Indians LHP T.J. House was optioned to Columbus. House has a 3.38 ERA in four relief outings with Cleveland this season. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley had his rehab assignment moved from Class A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Friday. Brantley has played in just 11 games this season because of shoulder and biceps injuries and is hitting .231 with seven RBIs and a stolen base. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe is expected to rest his fractured rib another week or two before returning to baseball activities. Plouffe, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 4, could need a rehab assignment before returning to the major league roster. ... Cleveland and Minnesota will play the second of a three-game series on Saturday evening at Target Field. Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (7-3, 3.30 ERA) will take the mound against Twins RHP Tyler Duffey (5-6, 5.20).