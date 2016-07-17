Tomlin, Gimenez help Indians beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Josh Tomlin's performance on Sunday could not have come at a better time for the Cleveland Indians.

The day after his club taxed its bullpen in an 11-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander scattered six hits while allowing just one run over 7 2/3 innings as the Indians took the rubber match of the weekend's three-game set with Sunday's 6-1 win at Target Field.

Tomlin's 10th victory of the season comes following a previous start in which he allowed a career-high eight runs in a 12-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on July 6. Tomlin (10-2) struck out four and walked just one Sunday.

"I thought he really clutched up," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "Boy I'll tell you what. His heart, I don't know how you measure it, but I'm glad he's on our team."

Chris Gimenez came off the bench to deliver a two-out, two-run single in his first plate appearance of the day as Cleveland made the most of a pair of costly sixth-inning Twins' mistakes to extend a 2-0 lead into a 4-0 cushion.

Minnesota shortstop Eduardo Escobar bobbled Indians center fielder Tyler Naquin's potential inning-ending double play grounder, turning it into a fielder's choice at second base. Twins center fielder Danny Santana compounded things when he misplayed Abraham Almonte's fly ball into a ground-rule double before Gimenez came to the plate.

"Danny misjudged that ball a little bit," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "The ball was carrying and he just didn't get back in time to make a play."

Neither Twins player was charged with an error but Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson deserved better than the two earned runs he was charged with in the inning. Gibson (2-6) left the game after six innings having allowed 10 hits and four earned runs.

"Mistakes are part of the game," Gibson said. "I had a chance there to still make a pitch and to get a guy who I've faced before and, you know, I just didn't make a pitch."

Tomlin overcame a bit of a slow start in allowing five base runners through two-plus innings. But after walking Robbie Grossman to lead off the third, he retired the next 11 Minnesota batters before Max Kepler hit his ninth home run of the season with two outs in the sixth.

Tomlin credited his defense for his strong start.

"I was just trying to throw strikes to make them work because they played great behind me," Tomlin said. "So I just kind of put the ball in play and let the defense go get it."

Leading 1-0 in the fifth, Cleveland strung together three straight two-out singles by Carlos Santana, Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor to ultimately drive in Santana to double its lead.

The trio of hits off Gibson followed a lengthy delay after Indians starting catcher Yan Gomes came down awkwardly on the bag at first and tumbled to the ground in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid a tag by Minnesota first baseman Kennys Vargas.

Gomes was tended to for several minutes by medical staff before leaving the field on a motorized cart due to a shoulder injury. Gimenez replaced Gomes in the Cleveland lineup.

Gibson said the delay wasn't a factor in the inning. "They gave me ample time to stay loose so that wasn't a problem," he said.

After stranding 14 runners on Saturday, Minnesota left four runners on in the first two innings, failing to plate anyone with two outs in the first and again with one out in the second. Sandwiched in between was Mike Napoli's home run to the second deck in left field to lead off the second to put the Indians on the board first.

The blast, measured by Statcast at 449 feet, was No. 20 on the season for Napoli, tying him with Carlos Santana for the team lead and giving him four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 10 games.

Gomes snapped an 0-for-27 streak at the plate in the third inning when his bouncer up the middle was deflected by Gibson's outstretched right leg through the hole between third and short. A hustling Gomes slid into second, beating Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario's throw for a double.

"Just a bonehead move, really," Gibson said. "That's just me trying to do too much and not knowing where the fielders are."

Tyler Naquin and Kipnis added solo home runs off of Twins reliever Neil Ramirez in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to complete the scoring.

NOTES: The Indians placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 10, with a non-baseball related injury. It's the second stint on the disabled list in 2016 for Hunter, who has posted a 2-2 mark with a 3.74 ERA in 21 relief appearances. To fill Hunter's roster spot, Cleveland recalled RHP Cody Anderson from Triple-A Columbus. In four previous stints with the Indians in 2016, Anderson is 1-4 with a 7.48 ERA in nine games (eight starts). ... Minnesota inducted legendary radio voice John Gordon into its Hall of Fame prior to Sunday's game. Gordon played fictional Twins broadcaster Wally Holland in the 1994 movie "Little Big League". ... Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the Twins becoming the first team in baseball history to turn two triple plays in the same game in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.