Salazar, Brantley lead Indians past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Before Monday's game, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona spoke about how his team has been inconsistent and unable recently to have the pitching and hitting clicking together.

Cleveland followed later with a win using the same formula it rode to the World Series last year.

Michael Brantley hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and drove in two runs in support of Danny Salazar's six strong innings as the Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 to open a four-game series.

"I thought we played a good game," Francona said. "Each team was pretty even with hits and stuff like that, but we played a pretty good game, or we probably don't win. Brantley putting the ball in play and getting the RBI, and then the home run ... I just thought it was a good baseball game."

Jose Ramirez added two hits for Cleveland, and Francisco Lindor ran his hitting streak to 11 games as the Indians started a seven-game road trip in fine fashion after losing seven of their previous nine games.

Salazar (1-1) gave up seven hits and walked two batters in his six innings, but he only allowed one run and struck out seven.

"Tonight I didn't have my best stuff," Salazar said. "I didn't feel the best out there but I had to battle through. I started the game a little slow but then I had to speed it up and try to be aggressive."

Cleveland's Bryan Shaw and Andrew Miller each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Cody Allen gave up two hits in the ninth and walked Miguel Sano to load the bases, but he got Joe Mauer to fly out to record his third save in as many chances.

"We left a lot of guys on," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "Those opportunities when you don't get the runs you think that you should, especially when you've got a good pitcher on the mound. He settled in after he got through those first couple of innings with minimal damage.

"It's a typical Cleveland game. They went to their three guys at the end and were able to hold on."

Kyle Gibson (0-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Twins, giving up three runs on eight hits.

Gibson improved a bit on his first two outings but was frustrated about serving up another home run. Known for being more of a groundball pitcher, Gibson has surrendered four homers in three starts this year.

"Obviously if I'm not going to keep the ball in the park, I'm going to be pretty frustrated with myself," Gibson said. "It's just something that can't happen, especially with a guy that primarily throws sinkers. That pitch was a four-seamer, but just not executing that in that instance, and giving up a run of insurance is big against a team with that kind of bullpen and that kind of staff."

Cleveland won the season series 10-9 in 2016. Salazar was on the poor end of the matchups, giving up 12 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings to the Twins last season.

The Indians had their winning formula working Monday though as Salazar escaped trouble early and the bullpen was strong late, along with some timely hitting.

Minnesota left six runners on in the first three innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the first. Salazar retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced, and the Twins left 12 runners on in the game.

After Rosario's RBI single in the second opened the scoring for Minnesota, the Indians answered right back.

Brantley plated Yan Gomes with an RBI groundout in the third and Lindor scored on Edwin Encarnacion's line-drive single to left field three pitches later.

"I'm getting there, let's put it that way," Brantley said of his play after being limited to 11 games last year. "It's going to take some repetition. It's going to take some time. I understand that. I understand the process that it takes now from being out for a little while -- actually a long while. It's going to take a little bit of time, but we're taking the right steps in the positive direction."

NOTES: Cleveland manager Terry Francona said 2B Jason Kipnis could rejoin the team as early as Friday in his "best-case scenario." Kipnis has been on the disabled list all season due to right shoulder inflammation. Francona said Kipnis will play minor league rehab games on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking Thursday off. ... Minnesota CF Byron Buxton got the day off, as he has started the season with a .093 average. RF Max Kepler played his first game of the season in center field and went 1-for-5. ... Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey was a popular person pregame as he reconnected with many of his former coworkers with the Indians, with whom he spent the previous nine seasons.