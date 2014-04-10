Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians took advantage of the struggling Chicago White Sox last season by winning 17 of their 19 meetings, including the final 14. The Indians look to find the same formula to jump-start their season when they visit the White Sox on Thursday to begin a four-game series with their long-time rivals. Cleveland has been up and down while winning five of nine games and Chicago is off to a strong start with the bats, but has lost five of its last seven contests.

The Indians outscored the White Sox 118-57 last season and beat them six times during a 15-2 finish that earned them an American League playoff spot. Chicago has potential to be a much better in 2014, especially on offense where rookie first baseman Jose Abreu (11 RBIs) leads a team averaging six runs per contest. Cleveland is waiting for its offense to get in gear after scoring only three times in a doubleheader split with San Diego on Wednesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (0-0, 3.86)

Salazar battled through 5 2/3 innings during his season debut, allowing two runs and seven hits to keep the Indians in it until they rallied to win 7-2. The 24-year-old was 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 2013 while striking out 65 over 52 frames and allowed two runs or less in six of his last seven regular-season starts. Salazar gave up two runs in nine innings over two starts (1-0) against the White Sox last season.

Danks produced a quality start in his season debut against Kansas City, allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings before the White Sox lost 4-3. The Texas native lost his final four decisions of 2013, including a rough outing against the Indians (six earned runs, four innings). Danks is 4-9 all time with a 5.07 ERA versus Cleveland and Ryan Raburn is 11-for-35 with three homers against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia, who homered off Salazar last season, jammed his left shoulder in Wednesday’s game at Colorado and was scheduled for an MRI Thursday.

2. Cleveland OF David Murphy is 6-for-11 in his last three games with five RBIs after starting the season 2-for-14.

3. White Sox veteran 1B-DH Paul Konerko is four total bases behind Frank Thomas (3.949) for the franchise lead.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 2