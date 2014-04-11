Preview: Indians at White Sox

Just 10 games into his major league career, Jose Abreu is quickly making a name for himself. The 27-year-old Cuban aims to lead the Chicago White Sox to their third win in four games when the Cleveland Indians visit Friday. Chicago took Thursday’s series opener 7-3, snapping a 14-game losing streak to Cleveland thanks to Abreu’s two-homer performance.

“He’s really good,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura told reporters after Thursday’s victory. “That’s a simple fact, that he’s a good hitter. He hits things hard, and when he hits it hard, they go a long way, whether it’s left field or right field. He’s doing it for us.” Abreu, who also hit two homers Tuesday against Colorado, leads the major leagues with 14 RBIs and is a big reason why the White Sox offense is off to such a splendid start. Chicago enters Friday’s action leading the majors in runs (61) and home runs (15) while ranking second in batting average (.287), on-base percentage (.348) and slugging percentage (.472).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (2-0, 1.76)

Carrasco, who has struggled to find consistency throughout his career, endured a similar story in his season debut Saturday against Minnesota. The Venezuelan right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings but allowed five runs, seven hits, two walks and hit a pair of batters. Carrasco is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five lifetime starts against Chicago.

Coming off back-to-back seasons in which he finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the Cy Young voting, Sale continues to prove that he is one of the best pitchers in baseball. The All-Star allowed only four hits in eight scoreless innings against Kansas City on Sunday and is holding batters to a .173 average on the young season. Left-handers are 0-for-11 against Sale, but the Indians’ lineup is full of right-handed and switch-hitters, including Carlos Santana (9-for-21 against Sale) and Ryan Raburn (7-for-19, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox OF Alejandro De Aza is 4-for-7 lifetime against Carrasco, while Adam Dunn (3-for-8) and Dayan Viciedo (2-for-3, double, home run) also have enjoyed success, albeit in a small sample size.

2. Sale’s ERA against the Indians (4.71) is his highest mark among teams that he has faced at least 10 times.

3. Cleveland won 17 of 19 matchups versus Chicago in 2013.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Indians 3