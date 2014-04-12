Preview: Indians at White Sox

Last season, the Chicago White Sox won only two of 19 matchups with the Cleveland Indians. The White Sox have a chance to surpass their 2013 win total against the Indians on Saturday when they host Cleveland in the third game of their four-game set. Chicago entered Friday’s matchup with the league’s best offense and put up nine runs, four of which were driven in by Conor Gillaspie, in defeating the Indians for the second straight night.

Justin Masterson, who is coming off a horrible start against Minnesota, will get the ball for Cleveland. Chicago starter Felipe Paulino also is hoping to rebound from a rough outing. The White Sox are seeking their fourth win in the last five games while the Indians are hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Justin Masterson (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Felipe Paulino (0-1, 6.52)

Masterson needed 97 pitches to record 11 outs in his recent start against the Twins, who hammered him for five runs in 3 2/3 innings. “It seemed like it was one of those days in general,” Masterson said. “You want to make some adjustments, but it just didn’t happen.” The current members of the White Sox have a .232 lifetime average against Masterson, who is 8-5 with a 2.22 ERA lifetime against Chicago.

Paulino’s last start produced a hideous stat line in which the Dominican allowed six runs, nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. Arm troubles cost Paulino his entire 2013 season, but his return has been a rough one, as opponents are batting .348 against him this season. He has made two lifetime starts against Cleveland, yielding a total of two runs in 12 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Masterson’s wins (eight), strikeouts (98) and innings pitched (129 2/3) against the White Sox are his most against any opponent.

2. Chicago OF Dayan Viciedo (0-for-14) and SS Alexei Ramirez (8-for-49) are two of the Chicago players with poor offensive numbers against Masterson.

3. Ramirez has hit safely in all 11 games while Gillaspie is riding a career-best nine-game streak.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, White Sox 1