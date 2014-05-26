Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox are battling to stay out of the American League Central basement but both teams are within one game of second place in the division entering a three-game series that opens Monday in Chicago. The Indians hope to get some healthy bodies back with shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera poised to return to the starting lineup Monday and All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis expected to be activated Tuesday. Cleveland is 3-4 versus Chicago this season.

The White Sox saw a potential big weekend go by the boards when they blew a three-run ninth-inning lead Saturday before losing to the New York Yankees on Sunday to settle for a split of the four-game series. Chicago is in the midst of a 10-game homestand but it has concerns at the back end of its bullpen after newly anointed closer Ronald Belisario gave up six runs and eight hits in his first three save chances. The White Sox took three of four at home from the Indians in April.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (3-1, 2.91 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.67)

Tomlin came out of the bullpen and struck out six over three innings in Cleveland’s 13-inning victory over Detroit on Wednesday - his fourth appearance of the season. He returned to the rotation with three straight quality starts after making only one appearance last season following Tommy John surgery. Tomlin has allowed six earned runs in his three starts but has surrendered one homer in each of his four outings.

Quintana took the loss at Kansas City last time out despite permitting three runs on eight hits over a season-high 7 1/3 innings. It marked the sixth consecutive start in which the 25-year-old Colombian gave up three runs or fewer, but he is only 1-3 in that span. Quintana has enjoyed success against the Indians, logging a 2-0 record with a 2.61 ERA in eight appearances (six starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tomlin is 0-1 with a 3.98 ERA in four appearances (three starts) versus Chicago.

2. White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham has hit safely in seven straight games.

3. Indians LF Michael Brantley, riding an 11-game hitting streak, is 6-for-13 lifetime against Quintana. Teammates Michael Bourn and Lonnie Chisenhall have hit in nine and eight straight, respectively.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, White Sox 3