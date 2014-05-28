Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox were manhandled by the Cleveland Indians in 2013, but they have turned the tables on their American League Central rivals this season. The White Sox lost 17 of 19 meetings to the Indians a year ago, but are 5-1 at home against them in 2014 and can complete a three-game sweep of visiting Cleveland in Wednesday night’s series finale. Chicago second baseman Gordon Beckham is riding an eight-game hitting streak and is batting .380 in his last 12.

The Indians have scored only three runs in the first two games of the series but should receive a boost with the return of their All-Star second baseman. Jason Kipnis is expected to be in the lineup for the first time since suffering a strained right oblique muscle on April 29. Kipnis’ return comes at a crucial juncture for Cleveland, which placed first baseman Nick Swisher on the 15-day disabled list and catcher Carlos Santana on the 7-day concussion list Tuesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH T.J. House (0-1, 6.43 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-4, 6.82)

House struggled in his major-league debut, surrendering five runs and 11 hits over six innings in a loss at Baltimore on Friday. “Obviously the results didn’t end the way I wanted them to, but I had a good time out there and next time I get the chance to do it I hope to be able to perform a little better,” House said. The 24-year-old Louisiana native was 1-2 with a 2.40 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Columbus.

Noesi, who is with his third team this season, actually pitched well in his last outing against the New York Yankees following a rocky first inning in which he gave up three runs. He went six innings for the third straight start but struggled with his control, issuing a season-worst five bases on balls. Noesi is searching for his first victory in more than two years, last winning on May 6, 2012, against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley has a 13-game hitting streak, longest in the majors.

2. White Sox 3B Conor Gillaspie is 8-for-15 with three doubles and three RBIs in his last four games.

3. Noesi has held Cleveland’s current hitters to a collective 4-for-32.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Indians 4