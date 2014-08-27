Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians appear to have found another gear after hovering around the break-even mark for the most of the season, but their endurance figures to be tested in other ways over the next month. The Indians, who continue their three-game set in Chicago against the White Sox on Wednesday, improved to 14-8 in August after a 10-inning victory in the opener. The win was Cleveland’s 10th in its last 14 contests and allowed the team to move a season-high four games over .500 at 67-63.

The opener also marked the beginning of a daunting stretch in which the Indians, who are 5½ games back in the American League Central and 4½ games off the pace in the wild-card chase, will play 30 games in 30 days before their next off-day Sept. 25. Chicago (59-72) dropped a season-low 13 games below .500 with its season-worst seventh straight defeat Tuesday and is tied with Toronto for the worst record this month (6-16). The White Sox have posted a league-worst 5.88 ERA in those 22 contests, which may help explain how they have lost 36 times this season when holding a lead.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (13-7, 2.46 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (7-8, 4.39)

Kluber saw his six-game winning streak and eight-game unbeaten run come to an end following Thursday’s 4-1 loss in Minnesota. The former 2009 fourth-round pick of the San Diego Padres, who ranks third in the majors with a career-high 205 strikeouts, yielded three runs on six hits while fanning eight over seven frames – allowing more earned runs than he had over his previous five outings combined. Kluber is 1-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three trips to the mound this season versus the White Sox and 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in eight all-time appearances (seven starts) against them.

Despite recording a season-high eight strikeouts and not issuing a free pass for the first time in 10 turns, Noesi took the loss for the first time in four outings in last Wednesday’s 4-3 setback versus Baltimore. The 27-year-old Dominican surrendered a season high-tying three homers among the four runs and seven hits he allowed in seven frames and is one of 22 pitchers that has yielded at least 20 homers. Noesi endured one of his worst performances of the season the last time he faced the Indians on July 11, giving up six runs over 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu became the first player in White Sox history to record 30 doubles and 30 homers as a rookie in the opener.

2. Cleveland LF Zach Walters, who is batting .208 since he was acquired at the trade deadline from Washington for Asdrubal Cabrera, has homered four times in the last six contests.

3. White Sox DH Paul Konerko needs one home run to tie Jason Giambi (440) for 41st on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, White Sox 2