Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians have shuffled their rotation in advance of the opener of their three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Carlos Carrasco originally was scheduled to start the opener for the Indians but was pushed back a day in order to get more rest after being hit in the face with a line drive last Tuesday at home against Chicago.

Trevor Bauer, who was set to go Tuesday, will get the nod and push Carrasco to the second game of the set. Cleveland dropped the contest in which Carrasco was injured to cap a four-game losing streak, and it also lost two of three over the weekend at Minnesota. Carlos Santana homered and Michael Brantley recorded an RBI single in a 7-2 loss to the Twins on Sunday, finishing a series in which the Indians managed just eight runs. The White Sox followed a blowout win Saturday at Detroit with a 9-1 loss on Sunday to remain tied with Cleveland in the basement of the American League Central.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (0-2, 6.97)

Bauer has the early AL lead with 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings after two solid outings to begin the year. He limited the White Sox to two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in six innings of a 4-2 victory on Wednesday. Bauer, who owns a 5.18 ERA in 17 career road starts, gave up five runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his only start at Chicago on June 28, 2013.

Danks was unable to match Bauer in their confrontation last week, giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings to get saddled with a loss on his 30th birthday. He has recorded only four strikeouts while giving up 13 hits in 10 1/3 frames thus far. The former first-round draft pick is 5-12 with a 5.19 ERA in his career against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago’s bullpen owns a 1.45 ERA over the last seven games.

2. Indians DH Ryan Raburn is 15-for-44 with three homers, six doubles and six walks against Danks.

3. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is 6-for-9 with three runs scored in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 4