Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox look to build upon a dramatic walk-off win when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. After being shut down by Trevor Bauer and two relievers through eight innings in Monday’s opener, the White Sox lit up Indians closer Cody Allen for four runs in the bottom of the ninth to steal a 4-3 win.

Melky Cabrera delivered the game-winning single - the fifth straight hit against Allen and sixth overall in the frame - to give Chicago its third straight home victory. Ryan Raburn and Brett Hayes hit solo homers to pace the attack for the Indians, who have lost three of four and seven of their last nine. Carlos Carrasco makes his return to the mound for Cleveland on Tuesday after getting an extra day off to recover from a line drive to the face off the bat of Cabrera on April 14. Bauer was bumped up to pitch in the series opener and shined on regular rest before Allen was unable to close the door.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-1, 3.86)

Cabrera’s liner knocked Carrasco out of the game after just two batters, but both scored and the Cleveland hurler was handed an awkward loss for his abbreviated outing. He struck out 10 in 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his prior outing at Houston and has 150 strikeouts in 140 1/3 frames over the past two seasons combined. The 28-year-old has a 5.37 ERA in 10 career games against the White Sox but limited them to one run on eight hits in 15 1/3 innings over the course of two starts late last season.

Noesi will be pitching for the first time in 11 days since he let up two runs in 4 2/3 innings of a loss to Minnesota on April 10. He walked six batters, hit one, threw two wild pitches and committed one balk in the uneven outing, which left him with a 12-28 career record. Noesi, who will be making his 50th career start, allowed three runs in 14 1/3 innings over two home starts against Cleveland last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland is hitting .200 with runners in scoring position.

2. Cabrera is 6-for-11 with a home run and two walks against Carrasco.

3. Chicago’s bullpen owns a 1.25 ERA over the last eight games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Indians 4