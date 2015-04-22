Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians seek their second series win of the season when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the rubber match of their three-game set Wednesday afternoon. Cleveland, which has gone 0-2-1 in series since beginning the campaign by taking two of three at Houston, dropped the opener at Chicago before posting a 6-2 victory on Tuesday.

Carlos Santana and David Murphy homered while Carlos Carrasco allowed one run and struck out eight over five innings in his first start since being hit in the face with a line drive on April 14. Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a two-run blast for the White Sox, who had their three-game home winning streak snapped. Hector Noesi struggled in his first outing in 11 days, surrendering four runs in 5 2/3 frames as Chicago was thwarted in its attempt to clinch its second series win of 2015. The White Sox fell to 0-7 when scoring fewer than four runs.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (0-1, 2.49 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (0-1, 4.29)

Kluber has allowed just two runs in each of his first three starts, but he remains in search of his first victory of the season. The 29-year-old reigning American League Cy Young Award winner came away with a no-decision at Minnesota on Friday after limiting the Twins to three hits over eight innings. Kluber owns a 4-2 career record against the White Sox with one complete game and a 3.09 ERA in 10 games - nine starts.

Samardzija also has yet to get in the win column in his first campaign with Chicago. The 30-year-old also did not figure in the decision despite a strong effort his last time out, as he allowed one run and eight hits with seven strikeouts over eight frames at Detroit on Friday. Samardzija will be facing Cleveland for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland on Tuesday utilized six relievers, who combined to allow one run and four hits in four innings.

2. Chicago LHP Carlos Rodon struggled in his major-league debut, surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks over 2 1/3 frames.

3. Indians OF Ryan Raburn is 26-for-68 (.382) in his last 19 games at U.S. Cellular Field.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, White Sox 1