Preview: Indians at White Sox

Corey Kluber is coming off an epic performance as he takes the mound for the Cleveland Indians on Monday to face the host Chicago White Sox. Kluber, who struck out a career-best 18 and allowed one hit without a walk over eight innings in a 2-0 victory over St. Louis on Wednesday, now takes aim at stopping Chicago’s five-game winning streak.

Kluber’s strikeout total equaled the Indians’ record for a nine-inning game set by Hall-of-Famer Bob Feller in 1938. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was winless in seven starts this season before the dominant effort. White Sox ace Chris Sale will provide the opposition after breaking out of his own rut with a scintillating performance against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Sale struck out a season-high 11 while giving up two runs and three hits in eight innings to record his first victory since April 18.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (1-5, 4.27 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (3-1, 5.09)

Kluber allowed 19 earned runs and 38 hits in a four-start span before regaining his form against St. Louis. The first of those rough outings came against the White Sox on April 22, when he gave up six runs and 13 hits in six frames of a 6-0 loss. Kluber is 4-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against Chicago.

Sale was touched for 13 earned runs and 16 hits in 8 1/3 innings over a two-start span before finding his form against the Brewers. Despite his high ERA, he has given up two runs or fewer on four occasions and allowed five or fewer hits three times. Sale is 3-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 21 appearances (10 starts) versus Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avasail Garcia went 7-for-12 with a homer and six RBIs as Chicago swept its three-game series against Oakland.

2. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana is 10-for-27 versus Sale, while LF Michael Brantley is 3-for-22 with 10 strikeouts.

3. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez is 5-for-31 against Kluber.

PREDICTION: Indians 2, White Sox 1