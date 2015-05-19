Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox own the longest winning streak in the American League at six games and try to extend it Tuesday when they host the Cleveland Indians in the second contest of a four-game set. Chicago recorded a 2-1, 10-inning victory in the opener to move above .500 for the first time this season.

The White Sox won by one run for the third time during the streak as Carlos Sanchez singled home the deciding run in Monday’s game. Chicago slugger Jose Abreu struck out three times in the series opener but also had a single to increase his hitting streak to 13 games. Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana (back) was scratched from the lineup for the second straight game and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest. The Indians have scored one run in each of their last three defeats and are nine games below .500.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-1, 3.67 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-3, 4.39)

Bauer struck out 10 in his last turn – his second-best output of the season - but still ended up with a no-decision. He limited St. Louis to one run and four hits in a season-long 7 1/3 innings in the stellar outing tthat stretched his streak of winless starts to five. Bauer is 1-0 with a 3.10 ERA in four career starts against Chicago with the win coming April 15 when he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings and he followed it up with a no-decision in which he blanked the White Sox on four hits over seven innings on April 20.

Quintana halted a four-start winless stretch by striking out a season-best 10 against Milwaukee last Wednesday. He gave up one run and four hits over seven innings and has given up just six runs in 26 innings over his last four turns. Quintana is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 12 career appearances (10 starts) against Cleveland, including a victory on April 14 in which he allowed one unearned run and three hits over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LHP Bruce Chen announced his retirement after being designated for assignment on Monday.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera had two hits in the opener and is 8-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley is 10-for-20 with a homer and three doubles against Quintana.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 3