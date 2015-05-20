Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox had their season-best six-game winning streak halted by Cleveland and look to start a new streak on Wednesday when they host the Indians in the third contest of a four-game set. Cleveland ended Chicago’s streak with a 3-1 win on Tuesday while ending its two-game skid.

The teams have combined to score seven runs over the first two games of the series as both clubs have received solid outings from their starting pitchers. The White Sox had just four hits in Tuesday’s loss and one was by Jose Abreu, who extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Cleveland’s Brandon Moss contributed a solo homer on Tuesday for his first fence-clearing blast since May 6. The Indians have scored five runs over the last three games after erupting for 18 in a two-game span against Texas.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Shaun Marcum (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-0, 4.96)

Marcum, who made one relief appearance earlier this season, is being recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make his first big-league start since July 6, 2013 – when his season was cut short by a major injury. The two-time 13-game winner underwent thoracic outlet surgery to correct numbness and coldness issues in his pitching hand and didn’t pitch in the majors last season. The 33-year-old Marcum is 4-0 with a 1.99 ERA in six career starts against the White Sox.

The 22-year-old Rodon is making his third career start after having mixed results in his first two. The prized prospect struck out eight in six innings while giving up two runs and four hits en route to beating Cincinnati on May 9, but gave up five runs and five hits in four innings during a loss to Oakland last Friday. Rodon walked six in the outing against the Athletics and has issued 14 free passes in 16 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 on Tuesday after leaving the opener with knee soreness.

2. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana (back) has missed three consecutive games.

3. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera is 7-for-18 against Marcum.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 3