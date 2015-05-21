Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians look to record two straight series victories for the first time this season when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the finale of a four-game set. The Indians took two of three contests at Texas last weekend and received two strong pitching performances to capture the last two against Chicago, including Wednesday’s 4-3 triumph.

Jose Ramirez is 5-for-10 with three RBIs in the series and All Star Michael Brantley has also knocked in three the last two days for the Indians, who have won four of six. Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Jose Abreu tries to extend his hitting streak to 16 games for the White Sox, who had won a season-high six in a row before dropping the past two. White Sox leadoff batter Adam Eaton has also hit safely in nine straight after his first homer Wednesday. Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez is 8-for-10 against Cleveland starter Danny Salazar, who opposes veteran left-hander John Danks.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (4-1, 4.06 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (2-3, 4.66)

Salazar looks to rebound from his worst start of the season when he allowed seven runs (five earned) on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings without a decision at Texas. The 25-year-old Dominican completed at least six innings in his previous five outings, giving up two or fewer three times, and has struck out 52 in 37 2/3 frames. Abreu is 2-for-5 with a pair of homers versus Salazar, who is 2-1 in four starts with a 5.09 ERA against Chicago.

Danks comes in off his two best outings of the campaign when he permitted three runs on nine hits in 14 innings combined with a victory and a no-decision. The Texas native did walk six in those two turns and has struggled against the Indians this season while allowing seven runs over 10 2/3 innings. Ryan Raburn is 17-for-47 with four homers and 12 RBIs versus Danks, who is 5-12 in 24 career starts with a 5.16 ERA against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland C-1B Carlos Santana has missed four straight games with back spasms, but is expected to play Thursday.

2. Chicago 3B Conor Gillaspie is 4-for-11 with a solo homer in the series.

3. Indians C Yan Gomes (knee) could return to the lineup soon after missing more than a month.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, White Sox 3