Preview: Indians at White Sox

There may not be enough time for either the Cleveland Indians or the Chicago White Sox to seriously contend for a playoff spot, but both are doing well to stay in the conversation. The surging American League Central rivals meet Monday afternoon in the first of three games at Chicago.

Cleveland has won eight of 11 and 11 of 16 after a 4-0 triumph in Detroit on Sunday, pulling within five games of the second wild-card spot. The White Sox, meanwhile, scored a big sweep at division-leading Kansas City over the weekend and have won four in a row overall, producing at least six runs in each victory. White Sox left-hander Chris Sale will open the series opposite struggling Indians righty Trevor Bauer. Sale has 239 strikeouts and is closing in on the franchise record of 269 set by Ed Walsh in 1908.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.56 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-7, 3.29)

Bauer had another rough outing Wednesday at Toronto, where he gave up five runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 1-3 over his last five starts and owns a 22.74 ERA in the three defeats. The 24-year-old was reached for six runs in his last appearance against the White Sox but held them to three runs in 20 1/3 innings in three previous encounters this season.

Sale gave up four runs while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings at Minnesota on Tuesday, the fifth straight start in which he has worked into the seventh. He has reached double digits in strikeouts in three of the last four outings and 13 times overall. The lanky four-time All-Star is 4-4 with a 3.86 ERA in his career against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is 6-for-47 with 11 strikeouts against Chicago pitching.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton homered among three hits Sunday and is 15-for-29 with eight RBIs over his last seven games.

3. Indians starters have allowed three or fewer earned runs in 43 of their last 54 road games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Indians 2