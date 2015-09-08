Preview: Indians at White Sox

Ryan Raburn looks to continue to torment the Chicago White Sox when the visiting Cleveland Indians attempt to secure a series victory over their American League Central rival on Tuesday. The 34-year-old utility player went deep twice in Monday afternoon’s 3-2 series-opening victory and has four of his eight multi-homer performances against the White Sox.

“I think everybody’s got those places where they do well in,” Raburn told reporters. “Fortunately, for me, this is one of them because we play them so much. Hopefully, it continues (on Tuesday).” While Cleveland has won three of its last four to reside five games behind Texas in the race for the second wild card, Chicago saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt with Monday’s setback. Avisail Garcia recorded two of his team’s three hits in the series opener to improve to 6-for-15 with four runs scored in his last four games. The 24-year-old Venezuelan has struggled mightily versus Tuesday starter and fellow countryman Carlos Carrasco, going 0-for-9 with three strikeouts.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (12-9, 3.53 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (6-6, 4.10)

Sidelined with a shoulder injury, Carrasco is expected to be activated from the disabled list in time to start Tuesday’s tilt as he bids for his career-best 13th victory. The 28-year-old had missed three turns in the rotation since striking out 11 and allowing one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-3 triumph over the New York Yankees. Carrasco fell to 3-6 in his career versus the White Sox after getting blitzed for six runs on seven hits in four innings of a 10-3 setback on July 25.

Rodon pushed his innings total to 118 2/3 in his rookie season after pitching six-plus in a 3-0 setback to Minnesota on Wednesday. The 22-year-old could be on a short leash despite allowing just seven earned runs on 22 hits in his last five outings (34 innings), during which he posted a 2-2 mark and a 1.85 ERA. Rodon has faced the Indians three times this season, winning his lone decision after scattering five hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 triumph on July 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago has surrendered three homers in each of its last two outings.

2. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana is 1-for-10 in his last three contests following an 11-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox DH/1B Adam LaRoche is day-to-day despite sitting out the series opener with right knee patella tendinitis.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 2