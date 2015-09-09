Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are clinging to their flickering postseason hopes as they attempt to claim the rubber match of their three-game series with the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Chicago, which has won five of its last six, resides seven games behind Texas in the race for the second wild card in the American League with 25 to play.

Avisail Garcia has fueled the White Sox with two hits in each contest of the series to improve to 8-for-19 with five runs scored in his last five games. While Chicago remains within shouting distance, Cleveland suffered its fourth loss in seven outings and is within earshot at six games behind the Rangers. Mike Aviles had an RBI single among his three hits on Tuesday, but is 0-for-5 in his career versus Wednesday starter Jeff Samardzija. Like Aviles, Michael Brantley has also plated a pair in the series but struggled against Samardzija (0-for-6) in his career.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (4-1, 2.55 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (9-11, 4.87)

Tomlin recorded his fourth straight victory in dominating fashion on Friday, allowing one run on four hits in a complete-game gem versus Detroit. The 31-year-old, who did not surrender a homer in an outing for the first time this campaign, has yielded two runs or fewer in four of his five outings this season. Tomlin has dropped both career decisions to the White Sox, permitting five runs in as many innings in his last meeting.

Samardzija snapped a six-start losing skid on Wednesday despite allowing four runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-4 triumph over Minnesota. The 30-year-old overcame a grand slam and a season-high four walks versus the Twins in addition to issuing 44 free passes in 2015. Samardzija has won both career starts versus Cleveland, including a dominating eight-inning performance in an 8-1 victory on July 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, who homered among his three hits on Tuesday, is 12-for-33 (.364) with eight runs scored in his last eight games.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis is 1-for-18 in his last five contests.

3. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is 0-for-7 in the series after collecting five hits in his previous four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, White Sox 1