Preview: Indians at White Sox

Chicago ace Chris Sale won his first start of the season and the left-hander looks to make it two straight victories when the White Sox host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Sale gave up three runs in seven innings while defeating the Oakland Athletics on Monday as he begins a run at his fifth straight season of double-digit victories.

Sale will look to get his team back in the win column after Chicago lost 7-1 to the Indians in a rough showing in Friday’s home opener. Third baseman Todd Frazier homered and had two of the White Sox’s three hits on a cold afternoon in which Chicago was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position. Cleveland fared better with four extra-base hits while designated hitter Carlos Santana and catcher Yan Gomes each had two RBIs. The Indians have scored seven runs in each of their two victories this season.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (2015: 7-3, 3.05 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (1-0, 3.86)

Anderson closed last season with five consecutive victories and is hoping to carry the momentum over into this season. He allowed two or fewer runs in each of his six September starts and defeated the White Sox on Sept. 18 when he gave up one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Anderson adjusted to seeing road ballparks for the first time as he compiled a 2.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in seven away outings.

Sale went 1-2 in four 2015 starts against Cleveland despite a stellar 2.17 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He struck out 31 Indians in 29 innings but was touched up for five homers. Sale has struggled against Santana (.333 with one homer in 36 at-bats) and outfielder Rajai Davis (.381 in 21 at-bats) but has easily handled first baseman Mike Napoli (1-for-13, six strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Adam Eaton was hitless in four at-bats on Friday after having two or more hits in each of his first four games.

2. Cleveland OF Lonnie Chisenhall (wrist) was slated to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Friday and could return to the majors around the middle of next week.

3. Chicago SS Jimmy Rollins is just 2-for-16 while starting four of the first five games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Indians 3