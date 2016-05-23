Preview: Indians at White Sox (Game 2)

The Chicago White Sox were able to put a temporary stop to their recent losing ways with a key American League Central win in their last time out and probably would like nothing more than to increase their working margin against their closest competitor. The White Sox will attempt to do exactly that beginning Monday when they host a doubleheader to begin a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians.

Chicago has dropped two out of three in each of its last four series since racing out to a 23-10 record following a win in Texas on May 9, losing most of the six-game lead it once held in the division over the last two weeks. The White Sox avoided getting swept for the first time this season with Sunday's 3-2 win over Kansas City, keeping the defending world champions in third place in the AL Central. The second-place Indians trail Chicago by 2 1/2 games and appeared to be on the verge of inching closer following their fifth straight win on Friday, but they were outscored 14-3 in its final two games at Fenway Park against Boston over the weekend. Monday's doubleheader is being played as a result of the clubs' rainout on April 10 in the rubber match of their first series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (0-3, 7.99 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Erik Johnson (0-1, 7.20)

Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus in time to make a spot start and serve as the 26th man for the back end of the doubleheader, a full week after surrendering six runs in 4 1/3 frames in a no-decision versus Cincinnati. The 25-year-old has yielded at least one home run in each of his seven outings (six starts), surrendering a total of 10 in 32 2/3 innings. Anderson's best effort of the year came in his season debut on April 9 against Chicago, holding the White Sox to two runs over six frames.

Johnson will see his first major-league action in the nightcap since May 5, when he permitted four runs on eight hits and three walks in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. The 2011 second-round selection is 1-0 with a 3.29 ERA in two turns since his return to Triple-A Charlotte, although he has handed out five free passes and allowed three homers in those outings. Johnson is 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA in nine career starts at home entering his first-ever meeting against the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is batting .347 with six doubles, 10 RBIs, seven walks and eight multi-hit efforts over 19 games in May.

2. Indians 1B Mike Napoli has struck out 11 times and is hitless in 19 at-bats over his last four games.

3. Chicago went 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position against Kansas City.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, White Sox 7