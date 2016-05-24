Preview: Indians at White Sox

Chris Sale strives to continue his historic start when the Chicago White Sox host the American League Central-rival Cleveland Indians on Tuesday in the third contest of their four-game series. Sale has won his first nine starts of the season, the second-best season-opening stretch in franchise history behind Eddie Cicotte (12) in 1919.

Sale has posted back-to-back complete-game victories without issuing a single walk and is limiting opposing batters to a .163 average. He is aiming to become the first 10-game winner in the major leagues while counterpart Josh Tomlin also is unbeaten, becoming the first Cleveland pitcher to start 6-0 since Cliff Lee in 2008. The teams split a doubleheader on Monday as the Indians belted six homers, including one in each game by Jose Ramirez. Todd Frazier went 4-for-7 with two walks in the twinbill and has belted two homers in his last three games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (6-0, 3.56 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (9-0, 1.58)

Tomlin has been the recipient of terrific run support as Cleveland has scored five or more runs in six of his seven outings. He pitched a season-best 7 2/3 innings in his last turn, when he allowed two runs and five hits in a victory over Cincinnati. Tomlin is 2-2 with a 3.44 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against Chicago and has struggled with Austin Jackson (7-for-16) while dominating Melky Cabrera (1-for-14).

Sale has given up 39 hits in 68 1/3 innings while striking out 62 and walking just 10. The AL ERA leader has been even more difficult to score on over his past seven outings as he has compiled a 0.99 ERA during that span. Sale defeated the Indians on April 9, when he gave up three runs and six hits in seven frames, and is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA in 26 career appearances (15 starts) against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Adam Eaton was 0-for-8 in the doubleheader after bringing a nine-game hitting streak into the series.

2. Cleveland 1B/DH Carlos Santana, who is 1-for-12 over his last three games, is batting .308 with one homer in 39 career at-bats against Sale.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is 2-for-20 with no RBIs over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Indians 0